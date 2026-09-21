Ganeshotsav 2026: From Jaipur To Nashville

Thank you, Dear Readers, for sharing your pictures of Lord Ganesha.

Please continue to e-mail your pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in, (subjectline: Ganeshotsav) with your name, location and details about your Lord Ganesha and we will publish the best photographs on Rediff.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunita Kanodia, Jaipur Rajasthan

Sunita Kanodia shares her joy as Ganpati Bappa arrives at her home in Jaipur for the very first time, marking a memorable and devotional milestone.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tejashree Shridhar Sangelkar

Sharing a glimpse of the festivities from her in-laws' ancestral home in Sangeli village, Sawantwadi, Tejashree Shridhar Sangelkar poses in an elegant yellow silk sari beside their Lord Ganesha idol.

"Our celebrations and Bappa's decoration features a floral backdrop that syncs with soft hanging lights and colourful fresh blossoms, creating a warm, joyful atmosphere for the family's annual Ganesh Utsav," she says.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pravat Mohapatra

Pravat Mohapatra shares his Ganeshotsav celebration, sending festive greetings and devotion through his submission.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunil Lotlikar, Goa

Sunil Lotlikar celebrates Ganeshotsav in Goa, welcoming Lord Ganesha with devotion and festive spirit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nalini Jagnat Kudalkar, Mira Road Mumbai

Nalini Jagnat Kudalkar shares her first Ganesh darshan near Mira Road, expressing joy and festive wishes to all.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sri Ganesha Temple, Nashville USA

Ganeshotsav is celebrated at the Sri Ganesha temple in Nashville, Tennessee, USA, showcasing devotion and festive spirit across continents.

Dear readers, how are you celebrating the festival?

Will you be bringing Lord Ganesha home or visiting Him at the residence of your family and friends?

Send us photographs of your favourite Lord Ganeshas. Tell us a bit about the celebrations.

Please e-mail the photographs to getahead@rediff.co.in (My Lord Ganesha Pix) with your NAME and LOCATION and we will publish the best images on Rediff.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff