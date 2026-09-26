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Ganeshotsav 2026: Celebrating Bappa With Devotion

By MAHESH DEHERKAR, LOKESH V, DEEPAK TYAGI September 26, 2026 12:16 IST 1 Minute Read
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Thank you, Dear Readers, for sharing your pictures of Lord Ganesha.

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahesh Deherkar

'This year,' says Mahesh Deherkar, from Bhandup, north east Mumbai, 'we chose a musical theme. Bappa is the God of 64 arts; music is one of them and both my wife, Jyoti, and I are passionate about it. She conceptualised the decoration.

'Our Bappa is made of shadu maati and is biodegradable. Most of the decoration is made from recycled material to avoid any negative environmental impact.'

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hemantkumar Shivsharan

Parshuram and Keshav Thakur have been celebrating Ganpati Bappa at their home with devotion for the past 57 years. Their Bappa is surrounded by flowers, fruits and their love.

 

Ganeshotsav 2026

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lokesh V

'The Lord of the Seven Hills backdrop looks as though God himself descended to grace our charming Bappa,' says Lokesh V from Vidyaranyapura, Bengaluru.

 

Ganeshotsav 2026

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepak Tyagi

Mumbai's Deepak Tyagi has chosen a 'warding off the evil eye' theme for his Lord Ganesha.>

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff, Anant Salvi/Rediff

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