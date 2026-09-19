Ganeshotsav 2026: Bappa Pics: From Ahmedabad to Germany

Thank you, Dear Readers, for sharing your pictures of Lord Ganesha.

Please continue to e-mail your pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in, (subjectline: Ganeshotsav) with your name, location and details about your Lord Ganesha and we will publish the best photographs on Rediff.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajneesh and Sheetal Shapariya

Kandivali-based couple Rajneesh and Sheetal Shapariya say, "We have beautifully decorated our Lord Ganesha idol in a white silk dhoti and a vibrant purple-and-golden jari pheta (turban), adorned with pink flowers."

They say the festive setup is complemented by colourful floral arrangements and traditional metal artefacts displayed on either side, adding an elegant touch to the decor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravindra and Manisha Patil

Koparkhairane-based couple Professor Ravindra and Manisha Patil, who have been welcoming Lord Ganesha into their Navi Mumbai home for the past 19 years, chose an apple-tree concept for this year's celebrations.

"Our festive installation features fresh apples suspended from branches to form a lush green canopy above the deity, bordered by bright floral accents, traditional brass lamps, and sacred offerings that weave natural elements into their devotional decor," says the couple.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dhruv Meghansh & Devang Vaidya, Ahmedabad

Dhruv and Meghansh celebrate Ganeshotsav once again at their home in Ahmedabad, continuing the tradition with devotion and joy. Shared by Devang Vaidya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manoj Bile, Kandivli Mumbai

Manoj Bile celebrates Ganeshotsav in Kandivli, north west Mumbai, welcoming Ganpati Bappa with devotion and festive spirit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauri Sahni, Noida

Gauri Sahni shares Ganeshotsav celebrations from Sector 62, Noida, marking the festival with devotion and joy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soham Sandeep Malekar, Nagpur

Soham Sandeep Malekar presents his household Ganpati decoration in Nagpur, themed 'Ashtavinayak Darshan with Gaumukh.' The creative setup features flowing water, Mahadev behind Ganpati Bappa, cloudy effects, and materials like cardboard, newspaper, cotton, and wall colours.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravindra, Magdeburg Germany

Ravindra celebrates Ganeshotsav at his home in Magdeburg, Germany, bringing the festive devotion overseas.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Haresh Bhagwan Aswani, Mahim Mumbai

Haresh Bhagwan Aswani hosts Ganeshotsav at the Aswani residence, Mahim West, north central Mumbai. Alongside the celebration, he invokes Ganapati with a traditional Sanskrit prayer, seeking blessings and protection for his home.

Dear readers, how are you celebrating the festival?

Will you be bringing Lord Ganesha home or visiting Him at the residence of your family and friends?

Send us photographs of your favourite Lord Ganeshas. Tell us a bit about the celebrations.

Please e-mail the photographs to getahead@rediff.co.in (My Lord Ganesha Pix) with your NAME and LOCATION and we will publish the best images on Rediff.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff