Ganeshotsav 2026: Bappa Leaves You Spellbound

Thank you, Dear Readers, for sharing your pictures of Lord Ganesha.

Please continue to e-mail your pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in (subjectline: Ganeshotsav) with your name, location and details about your Lord Ganesha and we will publish the best photographs on Rediff.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jigesh Thakkar

Jigesh Thakkar from Virar has shared a picture of this beautifully crafted Lord Ganesha; this marks the 14th year that the Thakkar family has brought Bappa home.

The divine setup features Lord Ganesha in a bal (child) Shiva-inspired form, with an idol of Jalaram Bapa beside him. Nandi guards them both while a cascading waterfall creates a serene atmosphere.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anita and Ashish

Anita and Ashish joyfully welcomed Lord Ganesha to their home in Dallas, Texas.

'We cherish welcoming Bappa into our home every year and feel truly blessed by His divine presence,' they say. 'A heartfelt thank you to our wonderful friend Ashwini for the beautiful decorations!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nilesh

Nilesh and his family have been inspired by Pandharpur this Ganeshotsav.

Lord Vithoba stands majestically in the backdrop while Bappa sits at the heart of their beautifully handcrafted shrine at their home in Michigan, USA. The temple-inspired setting, its stone-like texture, glowing lights and floral decorations reflect their devotion to their Maharashtrian traditions.

They say, 'Even though we are celebrating Ganeshotsav far away from our homeland, we have tried to keep our traditions close to our hearts while caring for nature.'

Their Ganesha idol is made from natural clay that dissolves in water, making it an environmentally friendly choice for visarjan.

The decoration, they reveal, has been handcrafted using cardboard and other safe, recyclable materials.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Devlekar

Sunny Devlekar from Prabhadevi, Mumbai, has shared this stunning Ganeshotsav decoration at his home.

The theme portrays Bal Ganesh seated inside a mystical cave, surrounded by rugged rock formations, temple pillars, hanging vines and glowing oil lamps, while an open sky above create a serene, divine atmosphere.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipin Kesarikar

Bipin Kesarikar's Bappa wears a golden mukut (crown). His trunk is decorated with delicate floral artwork. Flowers and a traditional offering of modaks complete the devotional setting.

Dear readers, how are you celebrating the festival?

Will you be bringing Lord Ganesha home or visiting Him at the residence of your family and friends?

Do send us photographs of your favourite Lord Ganeshas. Tell us a bit about the celebrations.

Please e-mail the photographs to getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: Ganeshotsav) with your NAME and LOCATION and we will publish the best images on Rediff.

Feature presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff, Aslam Hunani/Rediff.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff