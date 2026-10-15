Frozen Shoulder? Try These Yoga Poses

Yoga expert Pushpa R recommends three simple yoga postures designed to help relax your body, reduce joint stiffness, and ease the discomfort of a frozen shoulder.

Discover how gentle yoga postures, combined with mindful breathing and qualified guidance, can effectively relieve pain and help you regain mobility naturally.

Kindly note the image has been published for representational purposes only. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kampus/Pexels

Key Points Yoga offers a safe, non-invasive way to improve mobility, build flexibility, and alleviate stiffness linked to a frozen shoulder.

The Viparita Karani variation (Legs-Up-the-Wall) relaxes tight muscles, enhances circulation, and calms the nervous system.

Vakrasana (Spinal Twist Pose) mobilises the thoracic spine and upper back, unlocking restricted shoulder movement.

Parsva Sukhasana (Side Bend in Easy Pose) stretches the chest, lats, and side body to release joint tightness.

Practising under the supervision of a qualified yoga instructor ensures proper alignment and prevents further strain.

Can you lift your arm without a twinge of sharp pain?

Does reaching for an overhead shelf, slipping on a shirt, or simply brushing your hair feel like an uphill battle?

If so, you may be experiencing frozen shoulder (adhesive capsulitis). The persistent stiffness and ache can make everyday routines exhausting.

Yet here is an encouraging reminder: your body has an incredible capacity to heal when given the right support.

Yoga remains one of the safest and most effective ways to restore shoulder function. Gentle stretches, deep breathing, and regular practice help release tension, improve blood flow, and gradually break down stiffness.

The secret is patience, gentle progression, and working under proper guidance.

Here are three postures to get you started.

1. Viparita Karani Variation (Legs-Up-the-Wall Variation)

Sometimes the best way to help your shoulders is not by moving them immediately -- it is by allowing your entire nervous system to wind down.

This supported inversion encourages venous return, calms stress responses, and eases tension built up around the neck, upper back, and shoulders.

How to do it:

Lie gently on your back and swing both legs up against a wall to 90 degrees.

Rest your arms comfortably beside your body, or place your palms lightly beneath your lower back for support.

Close your eyes and breathe slowly and rhythmically.

Remain in this posture for 1-2 minutes.

Benefits:

Relaxes tense muscles around the neck and shoulder girdle.

Improves systemic blood circulation.

Lowers stress hormones that exacerbate physical tension.

Primes the body for gentle joint movements.

Often, recovery begins with relaxation -- not strain.

2. Vakrasana (Spinal Twist Pose)

Did you know that rigidity in your upper back directly limits how your shoulders move?

Vakrasana gently mobilises the spine and thoracic cage, allowing the shoulder blades to glide with greater ease.

How to do it:

Sit tall with both legs extended straight in front of you.

Bend your left knee and place the sole of your foot flat beside your right knee.

Bring your right hand across to rest against the outside of your left knee.

Place your left hand on the floor behind your back for stability.

Inhale to lengthen your spine upwards.

Exhale and gently twist your torso towards the left.

Hold the twist for 5-8 steady breaths.

Release slowly and repeat on the other side.

Benefits:

Enhances rotational flexibility throughout the spine.

Releases muscular knots across the mid and upper back.

Improves posture and frees the shoulder joint.

3. Parsva Sukhasana (Side Bend in Easy Pose)

How often do you stretch the lateral sides of your torso?

Most people rarely do -- and tight intercostal and latissimus muscles frequently lock the shoulders in place.

Parsva Sukhasana opens the ribcage, chest, and latissimus muscles (large, flat, V-shaped muscles that span the middle and lower back, wrapping around the rib cage beneath the armpits) while restoring comfortable shoulder range of motion.

How to do it:

Sit comfortably cross-legged in Sukhasana (Easy Pose).

Rest your left hand beside you on the floor or lightly on your opposite knee.

Inhale as you raise your right arm overhead.

Exhale and bend your torso gently towards the left, keeping your sitting bones grounded.

Hold the stretch for 5-8 deep breaths.

Return to centre on an inhale and repeat on the right side.

Benefits:

Stretches the shoulder girdle, chest, and intercostal muscles.

Enhances joint capsule elasticity.

Promotes deeper diaphragmatic breathing.

Relieves muscular tightness along the flank.

Why Proper Guidance Makes All the Difference

Have you ever tried following an online yoga workout only to feel more stiff afterwards?

Every individual's frozen shoulder presents differently.

Some stages require gentle passive mobility, while others require targeted stabilisation to avoid inflaming the joint capsule. Forcing a posture or moving through acute pain can aggravate inflammation and prolong recovery.

That is why learning from a qualified yoga therapist or instructor is invaluable.

An experienced teacher assesses your movement limits, adjusts your alignment with props, and ensures you progress without strain. Yoga is never about pushing past pain -- it is about honouring your current threshold and allowing mobility to return organically.

Remember: recovery is a steady progression, not a sprint.

With consistent practice, mindful breathing, and tailored guidance, you can gradually reclaim functional, pain-free mobility.

Your path to relief begins with a single mindful session.

Pushpa R, founder of Radiant Yoga Vibes (@pushpa_radiantyogavibes), is an expert in yoga, meditation, and mindfulness. She holds a Master's degree in Yoga for Human Excellence.

You can post your yoga-related questions for rediffGURU Pushpa R HERE

Disclaimer: All content and media published herein is for informational purposes only. They do not constitute professional medical advice and should not be relied upon as a substitute for a medical consultation.

Always seek the advice of your doctor or another qualified health professional with any questions regarding a medical condition. Never ignore professional medical advice or delay seeking care because of information you have read here.

If you suspect you are experiencing a medical emergency, contact your physician, attend the nearest hospital, or call emergency services immediately. Relying on any information provided herein is done entirely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot account for individual circumstances or personal medical histories.

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