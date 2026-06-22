From Snow Passes To Shikara Rides

Himachal Pradesh's snow-covered mountain passes and Kashmir's iconic lakes attract tourists yearning to escape the hot summer.

IMAGE: Tourists enjoy the snow at Baralacha La Pass in Lahaul and Spiti, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Tourists gathered at Baralacha La Pass to experience lingering summer snow in Himachal Pradesh's high-altitude region.

Dal Lake and Nigeen Lake witnessed steady tourist activity despite cloudy weather conditions across Srinagar.

Snow-clad mountains and scenic lakes continued attracting visitors seeking outdoor recreation and natural landscapes.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Suraj Tal Lake surrounded by snow-clad mountains in Lahaul and Spiti. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Tourists enjoy a shikara ride on Dal Lake, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Tourists enjoy boat and jet ski rides on Dal Lake, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Fishing on the banks of Nigeen Lake in Srinagar as tourists enjoy shikara rides. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Tourists enjoy a shikara ride on Nigeen Lake. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff