From Snow Passes To Shikara Rides

Himachal Pradesh's snow-covered mountain passes and Kashmir's iconic lakes attract tourists yearning to escape the hot summer.
IMAGE: Tourists enjoy the snow at Baralacha La Pass in Lahaul and Spiti, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo
Key Points
- Tourists gathered at Baralacha La Pass to experience lingering summer snow in Himachal Pradesh's high-altitude region.
- Dal Lake and Nigeen Lake witnessed steady tourist activity despite cloudy weather conditions across Srinagar.
- Snow-clad mountains and scenic lakes continued attracting visitors seeking outdoor recreation and natural landscapes.
Photograph: ANI Photo
Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Suraj Tal Lake surrounded by snow-clad mountains in Lahaul and Spiti. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Tourists enjoy a shikara ride on Dal Lake, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo
Photograph: ANI Photo
Photograph: ANI Photo
Photograph: ANI Photo
Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Tourists enjoy boat and jet ski rides on Dal Lake, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo
Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Fishing on the banks of Nigeen Lake in Srinagar as tourists enjoy shikara rides. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Tourists enjoy a shikara ride on Nigeen Lake. Photograph: ANI Photo
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff