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From Snow Passes To Shikara Rides

By REDIFF NEWS June 22, 2026 09:57 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Himachal Pradesh's snow-covered mountain passes and Kashmir's iconic lakes attract tourists yearning to escape the hot summer.

Tourists at Baralacha La

IMAGE: Tourists enjoy the snow at Baralacha La Pass in Lahaul and Spiti, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Tourists gathered at Baralacha La Pass to experience lingering summer snow in Himachal Pradesh's high-altitude region.
  • Dal Lake and Nigeen Lake witnessed steady tourist activity despite cloudy weather conditions across Srinagar.
  • Snow-clad mountains and scenic lakes continued attracting visitors seeking outdoor recreation and natural landscapes.
 

Snow fun at pass

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Visitors in snowy landscape

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Suraj Tal Lake view

IMAGE: Suraj Tal Lake surrounded by snow-clad mountains in Lahaul and Spiti. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Shikara ride on Dal Lake

IMAGE: Tourists enjoy a shikara ride on Dal Lake, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Tourists on Dal Lake

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Boatman on Dal Lake

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Boat on lake waters

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Shikara under cloudy skies

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Boating and jet ski

IMAGE: Tourists enjoy boat and jet ski rides on Dal Lake, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Shikara and jet ski

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Fishing at Nigeen Lake

IMAGE: Fishing on the banks of Nigeen Lake in Srinagar as tourists enjoy shikara rides. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Tourists on Nigeen Lake

IMAGE: Tourists enjoy a shikara ride on Nigeen Lake. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

More News Coverage

Shikara RidesHimachal PradeshLahaulNigeen LakeSrinagar

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