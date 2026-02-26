From India To London, With Love

Indian fashion label Raw Mango recently made its debut at the London Fashion Week and the internet can't stop raving.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Raw Mango

Raw Mango's creative director Sanjay Garg reimagined his love for flowers through the show, It's Not About the Flower.

The Fall Winter collection featured models walking in creations that blended capes, tops and dresses with interesting floral detailing.

For his debut, Sanjay stuck to the basics and kept the outfits simple and fluid, adding subtle drama and sensuality to each of the ensembles.

The garlands were handcrafted with silk, brocade, cotton and wool. Paired with statement footwear, the bespoke outfits created quite a stir on the runway.

The gold-on-black print reminded us of stacked necklaces worn during Indian weddings.

Sanjay's artistry with brocade and silk continued on the global fashion runway.

Besides black and gold, the collection featured statement pieces in bright jewel toned greens, shades of cream and tan browns as well.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff