Friendship Day: Can Besties Run A Business Together?

Friendship, trust and a little good cop-bad cop magic!

This Friendship Day, besties and business partners Hasti Domadia and Hem Choksi reveal how they built a successful business without letting it affect their bond with each other.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Hasti Domadia and Hem Choksi

"Don't start a business because you're best friends. Start one because you work well together," say Hasti Domadia and Hem Choksi, founders of Styled by H&H, a Mumbai-based creative production agency that brings campaigns to life through product photography, model shoots and video content for brands.

While they spend their days juggling clients, concepts, shoot days and deadlines, they are also busy doing something many people warn against -- running a business with their best friend.

This Friendship Day, Hasti and Hem tell us why their friendship hasn't just survived entrepreneurship; it has flourished because of it.

It all started with one freelance shoot

Forget five-year plans and elaborate business blueprints.

Styled by H&H was born after Hasti landed a freelance assignment and realised she needed someone she could rely on.

"I got a big shoot for which I needed help, so I contacted Hem... That shoot went really well considering it was our first time doing it on our own. It made us realise we were actually good at this and should do it together."

Sometimes, all it takes is one project to discover you've found your perfect partner.

Their Friendship Works Because They Are Complete Opposites

Every iconic duo has its roles. Batman and Robin. Monica and Rachel. Hasti and Hem?

"There is a clear good cop and bad cop in every situation."

Hem is the one who's "always on the go, direct and clear" while Hasti prefers to slow down, weigh every possibility and look at problems from different angles before making a decision. It's a contrast, they say, has become their biggest strength.

They don't believe in leaving friendship outside the office.

Many founders draw a hard line between work and personal life. Hasti and Hem never really tried.

Work chats become life chats. Life chats happen in the middle of work. Somehow, it all works.

"It helps having a partner when you have personal emergencies because you know that part of the business is completely handled by someone you fully trust."

That trust has carried them through family emergencies, weddings and everything in between.

The Secret? Stop Keeping Score

One answer perfectly sums up why they've lasted.

"Some days one person can only give 60 per cent and the other makes up for the remaining 40 per cent. The equation keeps changing."

For Hasti and Hem, friendship isn't about splitting everything 50-50 every day. It's about knowing your friend will show up when you need them and doing the same in return.

Their Friendship Day Mantra

If they could bust one myth this Friendship Day, it's the idea that friendship and business are doomed to clash.

Instead, they say success comes down to something much simpler -- liking each other even on the difficult days.

"You'll see every version of the other person -- stressed, tired, cranky, and everything in between. If you can survive that and still want to grab a coffee together, you're probably onto something."

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff