'Friend Spends Time With Wife But...'

rediffGURU Anu Krishna, a mind coach and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers, explains how to be patient while helping a friend adjust to married life without losing touch with old friends.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Marriage can alter relationships and emotions among friends and family.

How do you draw boundaries while maintaining a healthy relationship with your partner, family and friends?

rediffGURU Anu Krishna, a mind coach and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers recommends you to deal with the situation patiently.

You can post your relationship questions for rediffGURU Anu Krishna HERE

Anonymous: A close friend recently got married and now spends almost all his free time with his wife.

He has gradually stopped meeting his old friends and even avoids family plans because he feels guilty leaving her alone.

His wife hasn't specifically asked him to do this.

How do you maintain a healthy relationship while still keeping your own friendships and individual life?

Dear Anonymous, initial few weeks and months can look like this and it is also necessary to bond within the marriage.

Yes, but it can slowly move into a zone of loss of identity and individual choices and lives which invariably will be blamed upon one another and the marriage.

Wait for a few days or weeks and slowly make a plan and invite your friend and his wife.

Initially he is most likely to come if his wife is also invited.

Once he knows that his wife subtly approves of his old life and it will not cause any rift between them, he will go back to being himself again with his friends.

It's just helping your friend transition and bridge both his worlds.

You can post your relationship questions for rediffGURU Anu Krishna HERE

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