Which Cuisines Were Voted World's Top 7?

TasteAtlas, the online international food guide, has announced its cuisine awards for 25/26.

These cuisines have emerged as the highest-rated globally, based on 590,228 valid ratings across 18,912 foods in their database.

They are national cuisines celebrated for their heritage and unmistakable identity. And, of course, their flavours.

Who is No 1 this year?

Photograph: Kind courtesy CDibisceglia/Wikimedia Commons

1. Italy

Can we be surprised that Italian food topped the list, earning an impressive 4.64 rating.

This timeless cuisine is known for its exceptional and very fresh ingredients. The simplicity of the cuisine is what wins diners over and for which it is universally loved.

Pizza Napoletana delights for the taste of its hot-out-of-the-oven crust, the gorgeous San Marzano tomatoes and cheese. Tartufo Bianco d'Alba toasts the truffle.

Prosciutto di San Daniele's fan following comes from the traditional thin ham. And the layers of meat ragu, eggplant, pasta and cheese of Pasta 'ncasciata make it unforgettable'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy AlexandraVeG /Wikimedia Commons

2. Greece

Greek cuisine gets a 4.6 for a cuisine in which you can literally taste the Mediterranean sun.

Standout ingredients are finiki lakonias (the special Greek extra virgin olive oil), fystiki aeginas (pistachios), creamy fava Santorinis (yellow split peas from the island of Santorini).

Top dish: The slow-roasted, celebratory Kontosouvli (chunks pork on a spit roasted above a charcola pit).

Photograph: Kind courtesy Xauxa /Wikimedia Commons

3. Peru

The Andean nation offers unusual tasty, historically fusion dishes that are a reflection of its culinary heritage -- Andean and Amazonian influences coupled with immigrant cuisine courtesy Spanish, German settlers.

Quinoa, potatoes, corn, legumes are the backbone, along with meats.

Dishes like Salsa Ocopa, Aji Criollo, Conchitas a la Parmesana and sweet Chocotejas showcase the country's vibrant tastes, winning it a 4.54 rating.

Photograph: Kind courtesy SergioPT/Wikimedia Commons

4. Portugal

At No. 4, Portugal bags a 4.53 rating, close on the heels of Peru.

History plays a role, with the spices Portuguese explorers brought home finding a place in its food along with Mediterranean and French accents.

Beloved classics like Pastel de Belém, Presunto do Alentejo, Azeite de Trás-os-Montes and Carne dos Açores highlight Portugal’s mastery of both sweet and savoury traditions.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fructibus/Wikimedia Commons

5. Spain

Matching Portugal with a 4.53 rating is Spain. When you think of Spain you think of cured meats like the prized jamón, olives, paprika, seafood, small bites of tapas, the saffron-infused rice dish paella, chorizo sausages, manchego cheese that give Spanish cuisine its depth and distinction.

Photograph: Kind courtesy しんかわな/Wikimedia Commons

6. Japan

Japan's yummy dishes -- sushi, gyozos (dumplings), wagyu (beef), steamed edamame, katsu curries, tuna rice bowls, are winning the world over, country by country.

With a 4.49 rating, what's most refreshing about the cuisine is its lightness and finesse.

Photograph: Kind courtesy E4024/Wikimedia Commons

7. Turkey

Turkey, at 4.49, is so much more than its mezze and given how sumptuous and delightful this starter course is -- with hummus, halloumi, dolma, patlijan, ezme and more -- you can imagine how wonderful the rest of the cuisine is, which includes specials like Tombik Doner (kebabs), crispy Kalamar tava (squid), baklava, Piliç Topkapı (chicken stuffed with rice), guzleme, all rich and tasty.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrudit161187/Wikimedia Commons

13. India

India hops onto this list at Slot 13, with a proud 4.43 rating.

To pick and choose the bests from our immensely diverse and bewilderingly good cuisine is a feat, given its variations that literally differ kilometre by kilometre.

Preparations like Butter Garlic Naan, Amritsari Kulcha, Parotta, Hyderabadi Biryani have often figured on TasteAtlas's lists of international favourites.