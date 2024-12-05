Recipe: Bethica's Black Rice Phirni

Phirni is a traditional sweet or pudding that has its origins in the northern regions of India. It is typically made of ground rice paste, which is part of a milk-based creamy dessert.

Bethica Das suggests, "How about some Black Rice Phirni for a change?"

"Substitute the usual white rice with some black rice. It is an absolutely easy, quick and a yummy chilled dessert. It is diabetic friendly and can be enjoyed guilt-free as an after-meal sweet or with puri or paratha. It tastes divine."

She explains that black rice, also known as forbidden rice, is widely found in the North Eastern states of India, where it is very popular. It is also found in countries like Indonesia, Philippines and Thailand, she adds.

This forbidden rice has numerous health benefits, as it has pigments called anthocyanins, which have a role in safeguarding your body's cells from harm, according to WebMD.com. Additionally, anthocyanins have been found to help prevent the onset of various cardiovascular diseases and bring about a reduction of inflammation.

If you swap black rice for white, it's better too for the prevention of obesity and diabetes. This grain is nutty in taste and texture and has a very unique flavour.

Bethica experiments with all sorts of regional Indian cuisine, her native Bengali, South Indian, Himachal and also with Hyderbad dishes, from the place where she grew up.

Photograph: Bethica Das

Black Rice Phirni

Serves: 3-4

500 ml full-fat milk

¼ cup black rice

2 tbsp sugar, or to taste

¼ tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder

1 tsp rose water

2 tbsp chopped mixed nuts

Pinch kesar or saffron

Few dry rose petals

Sprig mint leaves

Method

Soak the rice overnight.

Then blend to a smooth paste in a mixer/grinder with some water or some of the milk.

Keep aside.

Add the black rice paste and a pinch of salt.

Simmer over low heat till it thickens slightly.

Keep stirring continuously so it doesn't burn.

Add the sugar, cardamom powder.

Mix well and simmer further for 1-2 minutes or till you get the desired consistency.

Take off heat and add the rose water.

Serve chilled, garnished with the chopped mixed nuts, saffron, dry rose petals and the sprig of mint leaves.

Bethica Das is a Sharjah-based food blogger and her blog is named Bethica's Kitchen.