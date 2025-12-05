Everything's Better With Ketchup: Who Are The Ketchup Addicts? Wins

Ketchup isn’t just some chillar side condiment for your parathas or toast or chips.
It’s a global star.
The ketchup business worldwide is on track to touch about 36 billion dollars in 2025 with folks consuming nearly 1.7 kg per head!
And who eats the most? Read on...
1. United States
Americans make use of 6.8 kg tomato ketchup per head per year on their hot dogs, hamburgers, with their fries, nuggets, onion rings, hash browns. They beat every other country in the world in their love for ketchup.
2. Canada
Canadians are not far behind -- 4 kilos of ketchup annually per capita.
3. United Kingdom
British and American cookbooks referenced a sweet-sour sauce, made from tomatoes, sugar, salt, vinegar called ketchup, in 18th century. Brits are set to consume 2.3 kilos per head in 2025.
4. Japan
The next biggest ketchup eaters are the Japanese, who will hit consumption of 1.1 kg per head this year.
5. South Korea
Out in South Korea around 1.1 kg ketchup is had per person per year.
6. China
0.8 kg ketchup per head is what the Chinese are expected to eat by the time 2025 is over.