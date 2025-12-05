Everything's Better With Ketchup: Who Are The Ketchup Addicts? Wins

Ketchup isn’t just some chillar side condiment for your parathas or toast or chips.

It’s a global star.

The ketchup business worldwide is on track to touch about 36 billion dollars in 2025 with folks consuming nearly 1.7 kg per head!

And who eats the most? Read on...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kanesue/Wikimedia Commons

1. United States

Americans make use of 6.8 kg tomato ketchup per head per year on their hot dogs, hamburgers, with their fries, nuggets, onion rings, hash browns. They beat every other country in the world in their love for ketchup.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Missvain/Wikimedia Commons

2. Canada

Canadians are not far behind -- 4 kilos of ketchup annually per capita.

Photograph: Kind courtesy VirtualWolf/Wikimedia Commons

3. United Kingdom

British and American cookbooks referenced a sweet-sour sauce, made from tomatoes, sugar, salt, vinegar called ketchup, in 18th century. Brits are set to consume 2.3 kilos per head in 2025.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Thriving Vegetarian/Wikimedia Commons

4. Japan

The next biggest ketchup eaters are the Japanese, who will hit consumption of 1.1 kg per head this year.

Photograph: Kind courtesy jeffreyw/Wikimedia Commons

5. South Korea

Out in South Korea around 1.1 kg ketchup is had per person per year.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Joel Kramer/Wikimedia Commons

6. China

0.8 kg ketchup per head is what the Chinese are expected to eat by the time 2025 is over.