HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Food » Everything's Better With Ketchup: Who Are The Ketchup Addicts? Wins

Everything's Better With Ketchup: Who Are The Ketchup Addicts? Wins

By Rediff Get Ahead
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 05, 2025 16:55 IST

x

Ketchup isn’t just some chillar side condiment for your parathas or toast or chips.

It’s a global star.

The ketchup business worldwide is on track to touch about 36 billion dollars in 2025 with folks consuming nearly 1.7 kg per head!

And who eats the most? Read on...

 tomato ketchup

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kanesue/Wikimedia Commons

1. United States

Americans make use of 6.8 kg tomato ketchup per head per year on their hot dogs, hamburgers, with their fries, nuggets, onion rings, hash browns. They beat every other country in the world in their love for ketchup.

 tomato ketchup

Photograph: Kind courtesy Missvain/Wikimedia Commons

2. Canada

Canadians are not far behind -- 4 kilos of ketchup annually per capita.

 tomato ketchup

Photograph: Kind courtesy VirtualWolf/Wikimedia Commons

3.  United Kingdom

British and American cookbooks referenced a sweet-sour sauce, made from tomatoes, sugar, salt, vinegar called ketchup, in 18th century. Brits are set to consume 2.3 kilos per head in 2025.

 tomato ketchup

Photograph: Kind courtesy Thriving Vegetarian/Wikimedia Commons

4. Japan

The next biggest ketchup eaters are the Japanese, who will hit consumption of 1.1 kg per head this year.

 tomato ketchup

Photograph: Kind courtesy jeffreyw/Wikimedia Commons

5. South Korea

Out in South Korea around 1.1 kg ketchup is had per person per year.

 tomato ketchup

Photograph: Kind courtesy Joel Kramer/Wikimedia Commons

6. China

0.8 kg ketchup per head is what the Chinese are expected to eat by the time 2025 is over.

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

9 Countries That Cook The Most
9 Countries That Cook The Most
Who Eats The Most Garlic? These 7 Countries! India?
Who Eats The Most Garlic? These 7 Countries! India?
How To Manage The Meat In Your Diet
How To Manage The Meat In Your Diet
7 Greens You Ought To Be Eating
7 Greens You Ought To Be Eating
10 Things Celebs Love To Eat
10 Things Celebs Love To Eat

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

International Museum Day: 11 Wonderful Indian Museums

webstory image 2

Strawberry Honey Dessert: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

VIDEOS

Putin in India: The Defining Moments Captured on Video0:42

Putin in India: The Defining Moments Captured on Video

Huma Qureshi's Black Airport Look is Breaking the Internet!0:58

Huma Qureshi's Black Airport Look is Breaking the Internet!

Watch! Modi-Putin detailed bilateral talks at Hyderabad House - Full remarks4:31

Watch! Modi-Putin detailed bilateral talks at Hyderabad...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO