Bizarre Bites: 7 Of The World's Strangest Foods

Bizarre Bites: 7 Of The World's Strangest Foods

December 19, 2025 13:29 IST

The world is full of daring delicacies that we are not sure we would like to take a bite of.

One person's culinary delight might be another person's food horror show.

From the quirky and adventurous to the downright shocking, these unusual eats from across the globe push the boundaries of what we consider food.

strange food

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tess Watson/Wikimedia Commons

1. Haggis, Scotland

Scotland's strange foodie fave is a pudding made from sheep's heart, liver, and lungs, blended with oats, onions, spices, and traditionally encased in the animal's stomach.

Its earthy aroma and rich, crumbly texture offer a taste of Scottish tradition only for the brave. It's often served with neeps (the root vegetable swedes) and tatties (potatoes).

strange food

Photograph: Kind courtesy CNEcija12345/Wikimedia Commons

2. Balut, Philippines

Curious? Some simply call it an egg. Sounds fine, doesn't it?

But here's the yucky bit -- Balut is a developing duckling, cooked whole inside its shell.

strange food

Photograph: Kind courtesy Takeaway/Wikimedia Commons

3. Chicken Feet, Hong Kong

Chicken feet is a delicacy your dogs prefer and while most chicken parts find their way more often than not on our plates we generally give the feet a miss.

But in Hong Kong it's a much-love eat. They first lightly steam the feet and then it is crisped, before being slowly braised in a savoury sauce enriched with fermented black beans, tangy bean paste and a touch of sweetness, or sometimes in an indulgent abalone sauce.

strange food

Photograph: Kind courtesy Firespeaker/Wikimedia Commons

4. Horse Milk, Kazakhstan And Kyrgyzstan

In Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, horse milk is a traditional drink.

But beware, this isn't your average glass of milk.

Sharp, sour and unmistakably tangy, it can make even the adventurous wince. Its strong, pungent aroma alone is enough to make some wrinkle their noses.

strange food

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sputnikcccp/Wikimedia Commons

5. Witchetty Grub, Australia

It might sound cute but there's nothing charming about the Aussie snack.

It's actually the larva of a big grey moth, usually hiding in the roots of the witchetty bush or the bloodwood tree in central Australia.

Indigenous Australians have relied on it for centuries as a protein-packed bite and it can be eaten either raw or cooked. Ready to give it a go?

strange food

Photograph: Kind courtesy Asturio Cantabrio/Wikimedia Commons

6. Odorigui, Japan

In Japan eating seafood while it's still wriggling or sometimes just parts of it are moving on your plate is called Odorigui.

All about freshness, it's a serious test of nerves for the uninitiated.

strange food

Photograph: Kind courtesy McKay Savage/Wikimedia Commons

7.Fried Insects

If you thought street food was all about noodles and skewers, think again.

Stroll down Khao San road in Bangkok and you'll spot rows of street stalls that look like hotdog stands... Instead of sausages, they are grilling all sorts of creepy crawlies -- scorpions, crickets, larvae, cockroaches, and sometimes even spiders. Fancy a bite?

REDIFF NEWS
