HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Food » Mumbai Among Top 8 Foodie Cities

Mumbai Among Top 8 Foodie Cities

By REDIFF FOOD
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 12, 2026 15:41 IST

x

TasteAtlas, a globally recognised digital guide to food, has unveiled its Best Food Cities rankings for 2025-2026.

And guess which Indian city is on the list? Read on.

Drawing from a vast archive of 18,828 cities, the list is powered by over 590,000 verified food reviews covering 18,912 traditional dishes.

Here's a look at eight standout cities from their top 100 rankings.

food

Photograph: Kind courtesy AlMare/Wikimedia Commons

1. Naples, Italy

A foodie city if there ever was one, Naples is the home of the splendid Pizza Margherita, Pizza Napoletana, Gnocchi Alla Sorrentina (in a tomato basil sauce) and the clam dish Spaghetti Alle Vongole. The place offers a feast at every turn.

food

Photograph: Kind courtesy pier/Wikimedia Commons

2. Milan, Italy

Another Italian city makes the cut, famed for its Risotto Alla Milanese and Cotoletta Alla Milanese (veal chops) to Ossobuco (veal shanks).

Ranked second among best food cities, the city shines with iconic eateries like Trattoria Trippa, Trattoria Arlati dal 1936, and Al Garghet, where tradition takes centre stage.

food

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ivan Vighetto/Wikimedia Commons

3. Bologna, Italy

Is this list going be entirely Italian?

If you're a true food lover, Italy is simply unmissable. Continuing to dominate the Best Food Cities list, the third spot also goes to Italy, with Bologna earning its place as a culinary heavyweight.

Often called the country's food capital, Bologna is known for classics like Tagliatelle Al Ragù Alla Bolognese (wide noodles in a meat sauce), Tortellini In Brodo (a broth) and the indulgent Cotoletta Alla Bolognese (veal Bologna style).

food

Photograph: Kind courtesy louis-garden/Wikimedia Commons

4. Florence, Italy

Italy continues its delish city streak, with Florence claiming No 4 rank.

The Tuscan capital is all about bold, rustic flavours and proud local traditions.

Must-try specialities include Bistecca Alla Fiorentina (steak), Tuscan Ribollita (bread and veggies soup), and rich Pappardelle Al Cinghiale (boar meat sauce).

food

Photograph: Kind courtesy stu_spivack/Wikimedia Commons

5. Mumbai

Wow, after the Italians it is us!

Claiming the fifth position on the list, Mumbai's entry is a moment of pride for India, like it was in 2024 when we made it to fifth place too.

The city's food scene is a vibrant mix of legendary street-side fare and time-honoured dining rooms.

Must-try favourites include Bhelpuri, Pav Bhaji, Vada Pav, modaks and Ragda Pattice.

Mumbai's culinary heritage is firmly on display at landmark establishments like Ram Ashraya, Shree Thaker Bhojanalay, Nawab Saheb and Café Madras.

food

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pastalovers/Wikimedia Commons

6. Genoa, Italy

Back to Italy...

Holding the sixth position on the list is the port city Genoa from where Christopher Columbus hailed, as does signature dishes like Trofie Al Pesto (classic pesto dish), Farinata Di Ceci (a pancake), Cappon Magro (a Genoan salad) and typical Trenette Al Pesto (another version of pesto pasta).

It is yet another Italian city to the global food map.

food

Photograph: Kind courtesy Steamykitchen/Wikimedia Commons

7. Paris, France

Enter France at No 7 with Paris. The capital city duly represents France's timeless culinary elegance.

Unmissable specialities: Foie Gras, Steak Tartare, Escargot (snails), Confit De Canard (a duck dish) and the ever-iconic Crème Brûlée.

food

Photograph: Kind courtesy Burkhard Mücke/Wikimedia Commons

8. Vienna, Austria

The City of Music secures the eighth place and thus Vienna strikes a beautiful chord with its culinary heritage as well.

Viennese dishes to savour include the crisp Wiener Schnitzel (thin veal cutlets), slow-simmered Tafelspitz (beef curry of sorts), Apfelstrudel and Zwiebelrostbraten (Bavarian beef dish).

REDIFF FOOD
Share:

RELATED STORIES

7 Tastiest Wraps In The World, One Is Indian
7 Tastiest Wraps In The World, One Is Indian
5 Indian Ice Cream Brands In Global Top 100
5 Indian Ice Cream Brands In Global Top 100
Which Cuisines Were Voted World's Top 7?
Which Cuisines Were Voted World's Top 7?
6 Indian Food Cities Among Top 100 List
6 Indian Food Cities Among Top 100 List
Amritsari Kulcha Among World's Best...
Amritsari Kulcha Among World's Best...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

webstory image 2

9 Winter-Perfect National Parks In India

webstory image 3

7 Winter Superfoods You Must Try

VIDEOS

PM Modi, German Chancellor participate in International Kite Festival5:30

PM Modi, German Chancellor participate in International...

Watch: DRDO tests anti-tank guided missile0:15

Watch: DRDO tests anti-tank guided missile

Cold Wave Grips Mount Abu as Temperatures Dip Below Zero2:34

Cold Wave Grips Mount Abu as Temperatures Dip Below Zero

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO