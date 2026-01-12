Mumbai Among Top 8 Foodie Cities

TasteAtlas, a globally recognised digital guide to food, has unveiled its Best Food Cities rankings for 2025-2026.

And guess which Indian city is on the list? Read on.

Drawing from a vast archive of 18,828 cities, the list is powered by over 590,000 verified food reviews covering 18,912 traditional dishes.

Here's a look at eight standout cities from their top 100 rankings.

Photograph: Kind courtesy AlMare/Wikimedia Commons

1. Naples, Italy

A foodie city if there ever was one, Naples is the home of the splendid Pizza Margherita, Pizza Napoletana, Gnocchi Alla Sorrentina (in a tomato basil sauce) and the clam dish Spaghetti Alle Vongole. The place offers a feast at every turn.

Photograph: Kind courtesy pier/Wikimedia Commons

2. Milan, Italy

Another Italian city makes the cut, famed for its Risotto Alla Milanese and Cotoletta Alla Milanese (veal chops) to Ossobuco (veal shanks).

Ranked second among best food cities, the city shines with iconic eateries like Trattoria Trippa, Trattoria Arlati dal 1936, and Al Garghet, where tradition takes centre stage.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ivan Vighetto/Wikimedia Commons

3. Bologna, Italy

Is this list going be entirely Italian?

If you're a true food lover, Italy is simply unmissable. Continuing to dominate the Best Food Cities list, the third spot also goes to Italy, with Bologna earning its place as a culinary heavyweight.

Often called the country's food capital, Bologna is known for classics like Tagliatelle Al Ragù Alla Bolognese (wide noodles in a meat sauce), Tortellini In Brodo (a broth) and the indulgent Cotoletta Alla Bolognese (veal Bologna style).

Photograph: Kind courtesy louis-garden/Wikimedia Commons

4. Florence, Italy

Italy continues its delish city streak, with Florence claiming No 4 rank.

The Tuscan capital is all about bold, rustic flavours and proud local traditions.

Must-try specialities include Bistecca Alla Fiorentina (steak), Tuscan Ribollita (bread and veggies soup), and rich Pappardelle Al Cinghiale (boar meat sauce).

Photograph: Kind courtesy stu_spivack/Wikimedia Commons

5. Mumbai

Wow, after the Italians it is us!

Claiming the fifth position on the list, Mumbai's entry is a moment of pride for India, like it was in 2024 when we made it to fifth place too.

The city's food scene is a vibrant mix of legendary street-side fare and time-honoured dining rooms.

Must-try favourites include Bhelpuri, Pav Bhaji, Vada Pav, modaks and Ragda Pattice.

Mumbai's culinary heritage is firmly on display at landmark establishments like Ram Ashraya, Shree Thaker Bhojanalay, Nawab Saheb and Café Madras.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pastalovers/Wikimedia Commons

6. Genoa, Italy

Back to Italy...

Holding the sixth position on the list is the port city Genoa from where Christopher Columbus hailed, as does signature dishes like Trofie Al Pesto (classic pesto dish), Farinata Di Ceci (a pancake), Cappon Magro (a Genoan salad) and typical Trenette Al Pesto (another version of pesto pasta).

It is yet another Italian city to the global food map.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Steamykitchen/Wikimedia Commons

7. Paris, France

Enter France at No 7 with Paris. The capital city duly represents France's timeless culinary elegance.

Unmissable specialities: Foie Gras, Steak Tartare, Escargot (snails), Confit De Canard (a duck dish) and the ever-iconic Crème Brûlée.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Burkhard Mücke/Wikimedia Commons

8. Vienna, Austria

The City of Music secures the eighth place and thus Vienna strikes a beautiful chord with its culinary heritage as well.

Viennese dishes to savour include the crisp Wiener Schnitzel (thin veal cutlets), slow-simmered Tafelspitz (beef curry of sorts), Apfelstrudel and Zwiebelrostbraten (Bavarian beef dish).