10 Tastiest Ways To Eat Your Greens

Leafy greens are an essential part of Indian cooking, showing up in everyday meals as well as in unique regional specialities.

From stir-fries and chutneys to flatbreads and curries, these recipes highlight the many delicious ways greens are cooked in kitchens across India.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Malabar Spinach And Prawn Curry

Malabar spinach -- known as basale in Kannada, pui saag in Bengali and mayalu in Marathi is a winning combination with prawns.

Sunita Harisinghani elevates the classic prawn curry by adding the rich, dark green, giving the dish a unique Mangalorean touch.

Please find the recipe here: Malabar Spinach And Prawn Curry

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaishak1793/Wikimedia Commons

Sarson Ka Saag

When winter truly arrives sarson ka saag does too in many vegetable markets across the country. Nothing quite matches the comfort of slow-cooked mustard greens paired with the rustic Makki Ki Roti on a cold winter evening.

A timeless seasonal favourite, Zelda Pande shares her recipe.

Please find the recipe here: Sarson Ka Saag

Photograph: Vindhya Karwa for Rediff

Spinach Barley

Vindhya Karwa creates a nutritious green with barley and palak.

A family-friendly dish it is an easy add to your child's plate and barley's high fibre content supports smoother digestion and keeps hunger at bay, making it a smart choice for growing appetites.

Please find the recipe here: Spinach Barley

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rocky231293/Wikimedia Commons

Multi-Grain Methi Theplas

Among Indian foods, thepla has become synonymous with travel, a reputation earned thanks to food-savvy Gujaratis.

Jayanti Soni offers a tried-and-tested recipe for this enduring favourite but uses several grains.

Please find the recipe here: Multi-Grain Methi Theplas

Photograph: Bethica Das for Rediff

Murungai Keerai Thoran

A traditional Kerala-style stir-fry made with moringa, or drumstick leaves, Bethica Das sautés the greens in fragrant coconut oil and finishes it with generous amounts of fresh coconut.

This wholesome, delicious side is a good addition to a simple home-style meal.

Please find the recipe here: Murungai Keerai Thoran

Photograph: Aruna Panangipally for Rediff

Gongura Pachadi

The tangy gongura leaves are an Andhra specialty. Bethica Das tempers the leaves with spices to make a condiment and this chutney adds punch to ghee-rice khaana, making it a beloved staple in Telugu homes.

Please find the recipe here: Gongura Pachadi

Photograph: Kind courtesy Miaansari66/Wikimedia Commons

Green Amaranth Sabji

Green amaranth, or cholee, can be easily spotted at your local sabji mandi. Frying it up with potatoes, garlic and onions, brings out its robust flavour, discovered Mayur Sanap.

Please find the recipe here: Green Amaranth Sabji

Photograph: Zelda Pande for Rediff

Bok Choy-Wrapped Chicken Dimsums

Bok choy, also called pak choy, is a delightful, mildly cruciferous-tasting veggie. Chef Sagar Sarkar wraps it around chicken to conjure up dimsums that lets the vegetable shine.

Please find the recipe here: Bok Choy-Wrapped Chicken Dimsums

Photograph: Rashmi Nagare for Rediff

Sambhar Wadi

Do not confuse Sambhar Wadi with the more familiar Kothimbir Wadi. Sambhar Wadi is a speciality of eastern Maharashtra, particularly the Vidarbha region.

Rashmi Nagare's version stands out for using green coriander and maida instead of besan, giving this regional snack its distinct character.

Please find the recipe here: Sambhar Wadi

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharmadhyaksha/Wikimedia Commons

Bathua-Stuffed Parathas

When parathas get filled with this winter green, these flatbreads get a special earthy spin. Deepa Mehrotra's recipe calls for frying the parathas in mustard oil which adds even more taste.

Please find the recipe here: Bathua-Stuffed Parathas