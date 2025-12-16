The Truth About Coconut Oil: 7 Facts

Virgin coconut oil is extracted from fresh coconut flesh. The refined version comes from dried kernels known as copra.

Over the years, it has been promoted as a wonder food said to support slimming, boost brain function, and even guard against memory decline.

Many researchers argue that these bold promises aren't backed by strong scientific proof.

What's the real story? Is coconut oil a nourishing addition to your diet or simply another wellness fad wrapped in glossy claims?

Let's uncover the facts.

1. Fat Content

Over four-fifths of coconut oil is made up of saturated fats. A single spoonful contains around 12 gm saturated fat and roughly 14 gm fat overall, says Cleveland Clinic.

According to Harvard Health, coconut oil is about 90 per cent saturated fat, making it have more saturated fat than butter (64 per cent), beef tallow (40 per cent), or even lard/animal fat (also 40 per cent) and saturated fats hike up bad cholesterol (LDL).

But the reason why coconut oil's report card is a bit confusing, according to Harvard Health, is because it has the ability to push up your good cholesterol (HDL) too because of its medium-chain triglycerides.

So the final verdict is really not in, as far coconut oil and your heart go.

2. Improves Hair Quality

Coconut-derived hair oils can support the recovery of stressed or weakened hair strands by making them more water-resistant. This improved ability to keep moisture out helps reduce swelling and breakage, suggest Medical News Today.

Many people smooth a little coconut oil through their hair to boost glossiness and give it an extra layer of protection against everyday wear and tear.

3. Boost Your Energy Level

Your body breaks down the medium-chain fats found in coconut oil in a unique way compared with long-chain ones.

These swift-burning lipids deliver a quick burst of fuel, allowing your system to tap into and utilise them far more rapidly than most other saturated fats, says Healthline.

4. Coconut Oil And Weight Loss

Although it's rich in saturated fat, Cleveland Clinic suggests coconut oil may still support slimming efforts. The key lies in its medium-chain triglycerides, which encourage your body to burn more energy and increase overall calorie use.

5. Locks In Skin Moisture

This oil can help replenish dry skin by elevating its natural hydration levels, says Healthline.

It may also strengthen the skin's protective barrier, reducing moisture escape and shielding you from outside irritants, including microbes, harsh substances and common allergens.

6. Coconut Oil As A Lubricant

It can serve as an effective intimate lubricant, particularly for those with sensitivities or allergies. It's generally gentle on the skin and unlikely to trigger discomfort or infections, says WebMD.

7. How To Store Coconut Oil

The lifespan of coconut oil varies according to its type. Refined versions tend to keep for only a few months when tucked away in the fridge or stored in a cool, shaded cupboard.

Cold-pressed or virgin coconut oil, however, can remain usable for as long as three years when refrigerated. If you spot any mould, notice a sour scent or flavour, or see it taking on a yellowish tint, it's best to bin it, suggest WebMD.