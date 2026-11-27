'One-on-one meetings are for feedback, not only for status updates. They help you understand your performance and growth,' says rediffGURU Krishna Kumar.

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A common complaint shared by employees is the lack of feedback and career guidance from their managers.

How can you make your one-on-one meetings more meaningful and use them to discuss your performance and career growth?

"Most managers would be glad to have the conversation and many assume that if you never ask, you are comfortable with how things are," says rediffGURU Krishna Kumar, founder and CEO, GoMoTech, a company that provides strategic consulting in B2B sales, performance management and digital transformation.

You can ask your career-related questions to rediffGURU Krishna Kumar HERE

Anonymous: In my company, we have one-on-one meetings with our manager but I am sometimes unsure what I should discuss during these meetings.

Usually, we talk about the progress of ongoing work or pending tasks and the meeting gets over quickly.

I have certain questions about my performance, future responsibilities, career growth and areas where I need to improve but I hesitate to ask because I don't want to sound like I am questioning my manager or wasting their time.

Are one-on-one meetings the right place to discuss such things?

One-on-one meetings are the right place for exactly these topics. They help you understand your performance, growth.

These meetings are for feedback, not only for status updates.

Most managers would be glad to have the conversation and many assume that if you never ask, you are comfortable with how things are.

Asking about your performance and growth doesn't come across as questioning your manager. It shows you are invested and want to improve.

What can sound like questioning is a challenge such as 'Why didn’t I get X?'

Framing the same thing as a forward-looking question -- 'What would I need to show to get X?' can sounds like ambition.

Here are some tips to make your meetings more productive

1. Fix the 'meeting ends too quickly' problem.

Send status updates in writing before the meeting. A short note or shared doc lets you spend the meeting on things that need a conversation.

Put your topics on the agenda. Send two or three items a day ahead or start with 'I’d like to use the last 15 minutes for feedback and growth.' This also tells your manager to leave room for discussion.

Ask for a longer or occasional dedicated slot. For example: 'Could we do one session a month focused on my development?'

2. Start by asking useful questions

What's the one thing I could do better in the next quarter?

What am I doing well that you’d like to see more of?

Is there anything you notice that I may not see myself?

3. Discuss future responsibilities

You can ask questions about your future in the company:

What kind of work could I take on next that would help the team?

Which projects do you see me being ready for in the next 6 to 12 months?

4. Discuss career growth

Ask questions to set career goals.

What would it take to get to the next level here?

Which skills should I build to be more valuable to the team?

5. How to start the conversation

If you feel awkward to start a conversation, you can say 'I’d like to understand how I'm doing and where I can grow. Could we spend some time on that today or in our next meeting?'

If your manager seems busy, ask for feedback on one specific thing -- such as a recent project. Specific questions are easier to answer than 'How am I doing overall?'

If your manager is consistently dismissive or vague about these topics, that is useful information too. You can then seek feedback from a skip-level manager, a mentor or HR or look for growth elsewhere.

I hope this helps. All the best.

You can ask your career-related questions to rediffGURU Krishna Kumar HERE

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