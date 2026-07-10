A viewing of Charlie And The Chocolate Factory, at any age, makes one hanker to see a real-live factory where cocoa beans are transformed into luscious, roiling rivers of dark chocolate.

There aren't too many places in the world where you can do that.

Sampling freshly-made chocolates, exploring interactive exhibits or learning the secrets (just some of them) behind iconic brands is what is promised at these celebrated chocolate factories around the world.

Put them on your dream bucket list, folks. One of them is in aamchi Mumbai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy House of Läderach

1. House of Läderach, Bilten, Switzerland

Want to see how Läderach's so-yummy chocolates are made? Visitors can join a factory tour at their factory near Zurich lasting between 1.5 and 3 hours.

Prices start at CHF 50 per person and can go up to CHF 700, depending on the tour experience.

Läderach's signature broken chocolate is a joy for both the eyes and the palate -- premium Suisse chocolate topped with nuts and fruit. The brand's excellence was recognised in 2018 when the founder's grandson was crowned World Chocolate Master.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Cadbury

2. Cadbury World, Bourneville, Birmingham, United Kingdom

There's all kinds of stuff to see and do but if you are a chocolate maniac head first for the live demonstrations that reveal how chocolate is made.

Over 200 years of chocolate history is to be explored at Cadbury's immersive setup.

Add to that: Interactive experiences, including a 3D cinema, fun rides. And visit picture-book Bourneville town, southwest of Birmingham that was set up for Cadbury employees by the Quaker Cadbury family.

Before you leave, browse the world's largest Cadbury shop, where you'll find exclusive treats unavailable elsewhere.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hershey

3. Hershey's Chocolate World, Hershey, Pennsylvania

American brand Hershey's, wildly popular across the country, runs a special chocolate lover's paradise at a sleepy town in Pennsylvania, where the aroma of chocolate fills the air.

You can do several of many things: Sip extra-chocolate-y milkshakes, become a chocolatier briefly and explore their range of sweet treats between 9 am and 10 pm.

Experiences typically last 1.5 to 3 hours, with ticket prices ranging from US$ 33 to US$ 57, depending on the attractions included.

Photograph: Kind courtesy www.subko.coffee

4. Cacao Mill by Subko, Mumbai, India

Head to Mumbai's pioneering chocolate destination at Colaba for The Cocoa Experience.

Watch the transformation of cacao into fine chocolate and then try some of their freshly-prepared bakes, coffees or velvety hot chocolate and come away with a packet of their artisan chocolate creations.

Photograph: Kind courtesy https://www.flickr.com/photos/scaredykat/Wikimedia Commons

5. Mayordomo Chocolate Factory, Oaxaca, Mexico

Learn how this family-run business, established in 1956, transforms roasted cacao beans into traditional drinking chocolate using aromatic spices.

This is a centuries-old chocolate-making traditions and their hot chocolate is to die for.

The Mayordomo Chocolate Factory is open Monday to Sunday, from 7 am to 8 pm, giving visitors plenty of time to explore.