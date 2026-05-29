5 Fitness Lessons I Learnt From Walking 4.45 Lakh Steps In 15 Days

'If I could go from almost no preparation to walking 4.45 lakh steps in 15 days at the age of 55, then bigger goals suddenly feel possible. Confidence is built by doing difficult things, one day at a time.'

Photographs: Kind courtesy Brijesh Haldia

Key Points: Motivation Mantras 'Sometimes, starting imperfectly is better than waiting endlessly.'

'Your body improves not only during effort -- but during recovery.'

'Motivation comes and goes. Routine stays.'

'Confidence is built by doing difficult things, one day at a time.'

'Sometimes the first step changes more than your health. It changes your mindset.'

When I joined my company's Stepathon Challenge from April 21 to May 5, 2026, I expected it to be a simple corporate wellness activity.

Instead, it became a lesson in discipline, resilience, recovery and self-belief.

What made it special was that I began with almost no preparation. For nearly three months before the challenge, I was not doing regular outdoor walking, and my daily activity was mostly limited to home, averaging 4,000 to 5,000 steps a day.

Yet over the next 15 days, I completed 445,750 steps, crossed my own target of 430,000, and finished with 53,445 steps on the final day.

More than the numbers, the challenge taught me five powerful fitness lessons.

My Stepathon Statistics

Metric Result Challenge duration 15 days Official target 4,30,000 steps Total achieved 4,45,750 steps Surplus above target 15,750 steps Average daily steps 29,717 Highest single day 53,445 Lowest day 10,051 Target achieved days 9 out of 15

Lesson 1: You Don't Need Perfect Preparation To Start

Before this challenge, I was not in peak fitness form.

I had no special training plan, no recent walking history and no trainer or doctor guiding the routine. I planned everything myself, based on my fitness level, past experience and careful self-monitoring.

Waiting to feel 'ready' often delays progress. Sometimes, starting imperfectly is better than waiting endlessly.

Lesson 2: Recovery Is As Important As Exercise

The first few days were painful because I developed severe shoe bite, and later I also had to deal with sore legs, foot discomfort and the strain of maintaining energy over multiple days.

Instead of quitting, I changed my recovery approach. I switched to wider shoes, used thicker socks, applied oil before wearing socks, used ice therapy for my feet and legs, and walked barefoot indoors for relaxation.

I did not follow any specialised or restrictive diet. I continued with my normal balanced home diet, but paid special attention to hydration and recovery. I regularly had watermelon juice after workouts for natural refreshment, and during long walking sessions I always carried a water bottle and used Fast & Up Reload tablets to replenish electrolytes.

Your body improves not only during effort -- but during recovery.

Lesson 3: Stretching Prevents Bigger Problems

One of the best habits I developed was post-walk stretching. Every day after walking, I spent 10 to 15 minutes stretching.

My routine included calf stretches, hamstring stretches, quadriceps stretches, ankle rotations, toe stretches and lower back stretches.

These simple movements reduced stiffness, improved flexibility and helped me continue without injury. Many people skip stretching, but I learnt it is mandatory after a long walk.

A few of the stretches were very simple: a calf stretch against a wall, a hamstring stretch while keeping the back straight, a standing quadriceps stretch, ankle rotations in both directions and gentle lower-back release movements.

Lesson 4: Consistency Beats Motivation

Not every day was easy. Some days were tiring, painful or mentally draining, and time management was also a challenge because I had to balance walking sessions with daily office responsibilities.

Still, I kept showing up. Depending on the target for the day, I walked around 3 to 6 hours daily, often split into multiple sessions.

I usually covered around 7,000 steps per hour while brisk walking, and during light jogging sessions it could go up to 9,000 steps per hour.

That consistency helped me move from roughly 10,000 to 15,000 steps early on to more than 53,000 steps on the final day. Motivation comes and goes. Routine stays.

Lesson 5: Confidence Grows Through Action

The biggest result was not just the step count. It was the confidence that came with it.

I also lost approximately 2 kilograms in those 15 days, which reinforced the value of steady effort and recovery.

If I could go from almost no preparation to walking 4.45 lakh steps in 15 days at the age of 55, then bigger goals suddenly feel possible.

My next target is to walk or run from Pune to Lonavala -- around 68 km. Confidence is built by doing difficult things, one day at a time.

How I Tracked the Challenge

I used Google Fit to track my steps during the challenge, as smartwatches were not allowed for official counting.

The challenge itself also became a source of motivation beyond numbers. I wanted to challenge myself physically and mentally, improve my fitness and prove that consistency can deliver extraordinary results.

I also wanted to inspire others in my office, as well as my friends and family, that discipline, determination and proper planning can help anyone achieve ambitious fitness goals.

Final Thought

This challenge reminded me that fitness is not about being the fastest or strongest.

It is about starting where you are, learning as you go, recovering smartly and staying consistent.

Sometimes the first step changes more than your health. It changes your mindset.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff