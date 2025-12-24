Festive Recipe: Filo Traybake Ginger Mince Pies

This crisp, golden filo traybake is layered with fragrant ginger-spiced butter and mincemeat and finished with crunchy walnuts. The light, flaky pastry contrasts beautifully with the warm, sticky filling.

Photograph: Kind courtesy California Walnuts

Filo Traybake Ginger Mince Pies

Servings: 12

Ingredients

40 gm melted butter

1 tsp ground ginger

3 sheets filo pastry, about 120 gm

400 gm mincemeat (please see the note below)

30 gm ginger, finely chopped

100 gm chopped California walnuts

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C.

Combine the melted butter with the ground ginger.

Use a little of this mixture to grease a 23 cm square, shallow cake pan and keep the rest for greasing the filo sheets.

Cut each filo sheet in half to make six even squares.

In a bowl, mix the mincemeat, chopped stem ginger, 75 gm of the walnuts.

Brush one square of filo with the ginger butter and place it in the tin.

Brush and layer a second square on top.

Spread half of the mincemeat mixture evenly over the filo, taking it right to the edges.

Brush and layer two more filo squares, then add the remaining mincemeat mixture.

Finish with the last two buttered filo squares on top.

Sprinkle over the remaining walnuts.

Bake for 20 minutes, or until golden and crisp.

Cut into portions and allow to cool in the pan before serving.

Editor's Note: Mincemeat is available online. You can also make your own mincemeat a few days before by combining in a jar 100 gm chopped raisins with 50 gm chopped orange peel, 1 tsp lime juice, 2 tbsp jaggery, pinch cinnamon powder, pinch nutmeg powder, pinch ground cloves, 50 ml brandy.

Recipe: Kind courtesy California Walnuts.