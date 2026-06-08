'Feeling Ignored By New Joinee. Is It Ego?'

'Am I jealous that the new girl has suddenly come in and become popular? Do I feel left out because I don't get the same kind of attention that she does?'

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Workplace dynamics can change when a new employee joins.

But what do you do if a colleague treats you differently from others?

According to rediffGURU Anu Krishna, mind coach and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers, conversations are a two-way street.

"When you expect to be acknowledged, you also need to first acknowledge the other person," says Anu.

You can post your relationship-related questions for rediffGURU Anu Krishna HERE

Anonymous: Recently, a new girl joined our office. She's around 25, very stylish, confident and has a typical Gen Z vibe.

Ever since she joined, the whole office atmosphere feels different. Suddenly, people are finding reasons to come to our department just to talk to her or casually hang around near her desk, pretending they have some work.

Even some colleagues who normally never visit our section have started appearing regularly.

What I've also noticed is that many colleagues and like-minded ladies in the office have become very attached to her socially -- lots of gossip, laughing, group conversations and attention around her all the time.

Personally, this whole behaviour around one person feels a bit irritating and immature to me. At the same time, somewhere I also feel odd because she doesn't really respond much to my jokes or conversations the way she does with certain others.

It almost feels like she selectively interacts only with people she considers 'high class' or matching her vibe.

I know nobody is obligated to connect with everyone in the office but why do situations like this sometimes affect us emotionally even when we know it's not a big issue logically?

Is it more about ego, attention, workplace dynamics or feeling socially ignored?

This has more to do with you than the new girl who has joined.

You seem to be affected by this emotionally whereas the others seem to have happily accepted the situation.

Maybe it's time to think:Am I jealous that the new girl has suddenly come in and become popular?

Do I feel left out because I don't get the same kind of attention that she does?

She possibly does not respond to you much because conversations are a two-way street.

When you expect to be acknowledged, you also need to first acknowledge the other person. It's quite possible that your body language reflects jealousy or insecurities.

Time for a reality check?

Rather than being intimidated by her, why don't you get to know her?

Being curious about someone not only makes the other person feel comfortable but also keeps you in a better frame of mind, allowing you to own your space rather than guard it this way. Try it!

You can post your relationship-related questions for rediffGURU Anu Krishna HERE

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