When Ayushmann-Sara Twinned In Black

Designer Manish Malhotra introduced his luxury pret festive collection at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in Delhi.

IMAGE: Ayushmann Khurana and Sara Ali Khan turned showstopper for Manish Malhotra's Luxury Pret festive collection. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Luxury pret is the new market Indian designers want to explore.

Imagine high-end luxury fashion sold in standard sizes -- and by none other than Manish Malhotra.

After a gap of three years, Manish returned to the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in Delhi to present his luxury pret festive line.

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana turned showstoppers at Manish's Luxury Pret showcase at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi on Saturday, Ocober 17, 2026.

Blending Indian craftsmanship with contemporary styling, Manish presented sculpted silhouettes featuring metallic accents, intricate detailing and fluid drapes.

Photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week

Sara wore a floral-embellished tube top with a black draped skirt, a matching scarf and emerald jewellery from Manish's Fine Jewellery brand.

Ayushmann Khurana opted for a structured black jacket with silver detailing, a black shirt and sleek trousers.

'Our Menswear Luxe Pret collection is our expression of luxury beyond the occasion. Bringing the spirit of the house into a pret collection designed for everyday life. A new way to experience luxury, with the freedom to wear it on your own terms,' Manish posted on his Instagram about the collection.

Models walked the ramp to Donn Bhat's track Ishq, showcasing cropped jackets, saris, long skirts, off-shoulder tops, suits and modern interpretations of bandhgalas in shades of green, ivory, blue and pink.