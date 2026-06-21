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The Unforgettable Lesson My Father Taught Me

By DILIP SHAH June 21, 2026 12:39 IST 1 Minute Read
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Udaipur's Dilip Shah reveals why he is so proud of his father.
A Father’s Day Special.

Father's Day

IMAGE: Dilip Shah shares a picture of his father, the late Ratan Lalji Shah. Photograph: Kind courtesy

My father, the late Shri Ratan Lalji Shah, retired in 1970-1971 as a district and sessions judge.

He was the head of the family, consisting of two sisters and four brothers.

Throughout his career, he remained dead honest and commanded the highest level of regard and respect in society.

During that period, salaries were not much and, after the various deductions and home loan EMI payment, the money was not enough to fulfil the desires of all the family members.

One day, after his retirement, I casually asked my father, "Why didn't you accept bribes and gifts offered during your service tenure?"

He -- being very cool, calm, composed and highly satisfied with his contribution to the Indian judiciary replied, "Neither your mother nor I ever felt or desired the extra income."

On that day, I learnt one unforgettable lesson -- honesty has its own reward.

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Dilip ShahUdaipurRatan Lalji ShahEMI

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