Tell Us About Your Father/Father Figure

Tell us that one story about them that you cannot forget. Or the one thing they did for you that changed your life.

Write to us at getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: Father's Day).

Do mention your name and where you are from. Please do share pictures of your father/father figure.

IMAGE: Vidhi and her father Dinesh Shah. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidhi D Shah

When you think of the man who gave you the blueprint for life, who comes to mind?

For many of us, it's our father -- the man who taught us how to ride a bicycle, cheered for us from the sidelines and gave us the confidence to pursue our dreams.

But, in many of our lives, that anchor was also someone else. A grandfather who stepped in. A loving uncle. An older brother. A teacher who refused to let you give up. A boss who mentored you like a son or daughter.

This Father's Day, we invite you to share the one story that shows the world who your father is. Or who your father figure is. You can write about both of them as well.

Tell us that one story about them that you cannot forget. Or the one thing they did for you that changed your life.

Write to us at getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: Father's Day). Do mention your name and where you are from. Please do share pictures of your father/father figure.

We will publish the most moving, inspiring and heartfelt stories on Rediff.