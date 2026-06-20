Father's Day Special: 'My Dad Climbed A Mountain With Me'

Tell us that one story about your father/father figure that you cannot forget. Or the one thing they did for you that changed your life.
Write to us at getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: Father's Day).
Do mention your name, your father/father figure's name and where you are from. Please do share pictures of your father/father figure.
S Siddharth Koushik Rao, who studies in Class 12 in Hyderabad, had this to say about his father, S Rajeswar Rao.
My father is a strong person. He never says no to anything I like.
We both like trekking, travelling, movies and long drives.
We both love cricket.
He encourages me always.
We recently climbed Mount Deomali, the highest mountain in Odisha.
It was a proud moment for me.
This photo was taken at the top of Mount Deomali.