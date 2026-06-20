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Father's Day Special: 'My Dad Climbed A Mountain With Me'

By S SIDDHARTH KOUSHIK RAO June 20, 2026 09:12 IST 1 Minute Read
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Tell us that one story about your father/father figure that you cannot forget. Or the one thing they did for you that changed your life.
Write to us at getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: Father's Day).
Do mention your name, your father/father figure's name and where you are from. Please do share pictures of your father/father figure.

S Siddharth Koushik Rao, who studies in Class 12 in Hyderabad, with his father, S Rajeswar Rao. A Father's Day special

IMAGE: S Siddharth Koushik Rao with his father S Rajeswar Rao on top of Mount Deomali. Photograph: Kind courtesy S Siddharth Koushik Rao

S Siddharth Koushik Rao, who studies in Class 12 in Hyderabad, had this to say about his father, S Rajeswar Rao.

My father is a strong person. He never says no to anything I like.

We both like trekking, travelling, movies and long drives.

We both love cricket.

He encourages me always.

We recently climbed Mount Deomali, the highest mountain in Odisha.

It was a proud moment for me.

This photo was taken at the top of Mount Deomali.

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Siddharth Koushik RaoMount DeomaliHyderabadOdisha

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