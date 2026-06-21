'I Don't Miss My Father; I Miss...'

On Father's Day, Professor Asim Kumar Mukherjee pens a touching tribute to the most amazing man he has ever known -- his father, Bimal Kumar Mukherjee.

IMAGE: Professor Asim Kumar Mukherjee with his father Bimal Kumar Mukherjee. Photograph: Kind courtesy Professor Asim Kumar Mukherjee

I lost my father last year when he was approaching 94 years and I had just become a senior citizen.

He didn't teach me lessons but showed me how to lead life.

When he was 58 years old, he was diagnosed with colon cancer. I got the test report before him and disclosed it to my parents after I reached home.

After that relatives and neighbours came to our house as if he had a few days left in his life while father didn't show any visual change.

I took him to Kerala, my place of work, for treatment.

The doctors felt it was a serious case and asked me whether surgery and the related treatment could take place in my home state as we could lose him during the course of the treatment.

For some reason, the doctor thought my father could not understand English and said all this in front of him. He also told me not to disclose this information to my father.

When he came to know that father understood everything, the doctor was uncomfortable. My father just told me, 'Let us go ahead with the procedure and remember, if anything untoward happens, then be happy as I have tried my best.'

Prior to the major surgery day, a team of doctors came to meet my father.

The main doctor, following the custom, explained what they would do during the surgery in medical terms which neither my father nor I understood (it was possibly deliberate so that patients don't get scared).

Again, following the custom, they asked him whether he had any queries.

Normally, patients would not respond to this question.

My father jokingly asked the main doctor why he used such complicated terms when it was so easy to explain. Then, jokingly, he told the doctor, the operation was to cut his "colon to a semi colon".

He had three successive operations in place of one originally planned.

The second operation was the most difficult one. When he was taken to the operation theatre, the doctor told him (we came to know from the doctor at a later date), 'Don't worry.'

My father replied, 'I am at peace. If I come back, I will lead a better life. If it doesn't happen, then I am free from all pain. So, doctor, be happy and do your best.'

He taught me how to play the straight drive in cricket, how to use the backhand in badminton, how to enjoy best quality Indian classical music, how to make tea using best quality tea leaf, how to make and enjoy traditional Bengali dishes.

The letters written by him were the best; the stories told by him were so attractive.

He was one person who could tell me where he was wrong including incidents I would prefer not to discuss openly.

I don't miss my father; I miss my best friend.