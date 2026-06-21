Papa Meri Jaan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Orlando Allo/Pexels

Loving Dad. Fun Dad. Wise Dad. Kind Dad. Strong Dad. Patient Dad.

Fair Dad. Sweet Dad. Special Dad.

Best Dad. My Dad!

Let's remember and celebrate all the countless things he did or does in our lives.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacob Riesel/Pexels

The Two-Wheeler Papaji

Before ride-hailing apps, there was Papa + Trusty Scooter to ask for a drop.

The two-wheeler was actually a four- or five-seater that accommodated the total khandaan, Chotu in front, Mummy side-saddle perfectly poised in a beautiful sari, school bags, bags of alu-batata-gobhi-gehun and sometimes the gas cylinder too.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kampus Production/Pexels

12x2 – 9x + 5x – 4x2 – 7x + 10? Dad!!

Always the part teacher, part knowledge-expander, part homework inspector, part examiner, part algebra expert!

Who checked your homework every night? Or helped you solve complex BODMAS arithmetic problems? Or drilled you before a test? It was Dad, right?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamsul Alam/Pexels

Newspaper Mogul

He was/is always the man hidden behind the paper early morning, every day.

You can barely see him.

Just sounds. The rustle of the paper and the clinking of chai samaan.

The newspaper was not simply read. It was consumed -- everything from the front-page headlines to the sports section, editorials, even the classified ads. A daily ritual.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arya Suraj/Pexels

Picture-Perfect Pitaji

Birthday parties, sports day, fam dos, he was always taking the pics. And was he in them?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mehmet Turgut Kirkgoz/Pexels

School-Going Baba

The morning before-school whirlwind was helmed by your father too, helping your mom.

Tying shoelaces. Filling water bottles. Whitening the keds. Writing the sick notes...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jorge Royan/Wikimedia Commons

DIY Daddy

He can practically do anything. Assemble Ikea beds, fix wobbly tables, slip your cycle chain back on, bang nails... look under the car hood and make a pretense of tinkering.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanin Ahmed/Pexels

Teaching Balance

Our Bicyclewallah Baaps were the ones who got us onto cycles in the first place and back up onto one every time fell.

He taught us that a scraped knee was never the end of the journey.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yan Krukau/Pexels

Festive Man

Sure Mummy put together the yummy goodies, laid out the rangoli, did the prayers, set the mood.

But the fathers kept the celebrations on track.

Last-minute runs for the fairy lights or malas. Putting up the Christmas tree or the Diwali torans or getting the Eid clothes.

Of course, carefully choosing and buying the firecrackers was totally a Daddy Duty.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ethan Sarkar/Pexels/Pexels

In Vacay Mode

Trips during the summer hols were always organised by Abba -- he did the homework, bookings, itineraries and more. Full-on travel manager was he.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Biswarup Ganguly/Wikimedia Commmons

Ghar Ka Bawarchi

Every dad has that one signature dish, even if the kitchen isn't entirely his territory.

Whether it's omelettes, Chicken 65, dosas, biryani, barbecue, or his famous chai, every family has that one dish only Dad can make.

Presentation: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff