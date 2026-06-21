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'My Father Was The Light In My Life'

By SUTAPA CHANDA June 21, 2026 13:29 IST 1 Minute Read
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'While growing up, I saw the world through his eyes and lived countless experiences through his stories,' says Sutapa Chanda who misses her father D K Chanda terribly this Father's Day.

Father's Day

If destiny had played out differently, my dad would have turned 84 this year.

He was the greatest source of strength in my life.

Though he is no longer with us, his teachings, values and ideas still inspire me every single day.

He was a brave and confident man, who always encouraged me to move ahead in life truthfully, not fearing the consequences.

While growing up, I saw the world through his eyes and lived countless experiences through his stories.

His broad, evergreen smile, sparkling eyes and a heart full of warmth and kindness are rare to find.

He was the light in my life... my place of peace, strength, knowledge, comfort and calm. I am proud and blessed to be his daughter.

I am sure loved ones never die but continue to watch over us like guardian angels.

Happy Father's Day, Baba, the man I will always love and admire.

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