'My Bauji Is A True Baazigar'

Sudesh Tated explains why he is so proud of his father Suresh Tated. A Father's Day Special.

IMAGE: Three generations of the Tated family. Photographs: Kind courtesy Sudesh Tated

The words father and mother define my world; it is because of them that I am here.

My Bauji is a person dedicated to both his goals and his words.

He always taught me that life is not easy; there will be many hurdles, many ups and downs but you have keep walking towards your goal with dedication and concentration.

Today, I am 47 years old. All these years, I have seen my father work very hard.

He has remained committed not only towards his family but maintained his responsibility and loyalty towards those with whom he was working in his professional career.

Looking at him, I have learnt how to complete even the most difficult tasks at work with commitment and gratitude.

My father is over 80 years old today. He has remained an inspiration not just for me but for many others as well. He still follows a daily routine that many young people will find challenging.

I have seen how relationship between fathers and sons nowadays have been reduced to a rishta of gain (give and take), advantage and profit (baap bada na bhaiya, sabse bada rupaiya).

The relation between my father and me is different -- we love each other, we argue with each other, we respect each other... There's a lot that I still need to learn from him.

At one point, we were facing financial challenges but he never gave up. As far as we are concerned, he is a true baazigar.

He has always taught us to be sincere in our work. He also wants to see the same sincerity in my son (his grandson); he wants to see the qualities of loyalty, responsibility and commitment towards our work and duty.

My mother passed away 18 years ago; since then, he has been the one taking care of the whole family and that's something he does even today.

I wish I could be like Bauji some day...

Happy Father's Day, Bauji.

Thank you for your love, your effort, your hard work and your dedication.

Thank you for all that you have done for me and for the whole family.