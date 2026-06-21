'I Do Not Believe Papa Is Truly Gone'

Nikhat Perveen, who is fondly called Chunchun by her family, was very emotional while writing this feature about her beloved father. As you read this Father's Day special, you will realise why.

Chunchun has requested that we use the this image, which she has created using ChatGPT, with a note, 'I have chosen not to share my father's photograph, and I hope you will understand and respect that decision.'

I have turned 47. And yet, it feels like yesterday. Crystal clear, not a single edge blurred, every detail still sharp and warm as though time simply refused to touch it.

A small house in Khajauli (in Madhubani, Bihar).

Four of us children, two older sisters, a younger brother and me. Stubborn, sharp, a little too clever for my own good.

And yes, I dominated everyone in that house without apology. Both my older sisters fell under my jurisdiction, and my little brother never really stood a chance either.

Papa had a bicycle. Always locked with a key, always carefully his.

In front of our house ran a railway line and through it came the trains, chuk chuk chuk, coal engines breathing and heaving, their sound filling the air long before the sight of them ever did. That sound meant one thing to us children. Papa is coming from Madhubani.

We would run to the gate. All four of us. Standing, waiting, hearts doing that quiet thing hearts do when someone you love is almost home. And there he would be, cycling from the station, because he always travelled by train with his bicycle loaded on board, getting off two stations away to reach his clinic, sometimes at Rajnagar, sometimes at Babu Barhi.

He never came empty-handed.

He always brought books. And magazines. Reader's Digest. Competition Success Review. Sometimes The Illustrated Weekly Of India, because my two sisters were in high school and the world needed to open itself up for them.

But the thing that made every nerve in my small body light up without fail was that blue and fawn coloured box of Milk Bikis biscuits.

That box felt like it had my name written on it. Only mine.

I would eat every last one without sharing, without guilt, without a moment's hesitation. My little brother received nothing. My sisters received nothing. Papa would watch all of this unfold. And he would simply smile. Just that quiet smile of his, nothing more.

Six to nine in the evening was study time.

My younger brother and I would sit outside in our small courtyard, under the gulmohar tree, reading by lamplight.

My two older sisters studied indoors at their little desks, bent over their books in the steady glow of a lantern.

My brother, who today lives in Abu Dhabi, was the gentlest soul imaginable, completely the opposite of me in every way.

Whenever Papa scolded him, something in me would crack open and I would burst out laughing.

Papa's patience would shift, his attention turning from my brother straight toward me. Sometimes that earned me two firm slaps. But sometimes, just sometimes, Papa would lose the battle with his own smile, and the whole evening would soften and lighten in an instant, the scolding forgotten, the night rescued.

Papa gave all four of us wings. He never once drew a line between us, never treated one differently from another, except perhaps for that one biscuit box which I claimed as my personal territory and he let me.

That was his only crime against fairness and, even then, he only smiled.

He taught us to dream. Then he taught us to chase those dreams until they had nowhere left to run.

From a small town in Bihar, to central university, to London, to Europe, he showed us the road quietly and firmly and with complete faith that we would walk it. And we did. All four of us walked it.

Two years ago, Papa left. Too soon. Too suddenly. The kind of leaving that does not give you time to prepare, to say everything you meant to say, to hold on just a little longer than you did.

But I do not believe he is truly gone.

He lives in us.

In the stubbornness I still carry everywhere I go.

In the laughter that still gets me into trouble at 47 just as it did when I was eight years old.

In the hunger to keep moving when the road stretches long and the destination feels far.

He is there like a hope. Like a certainty. Like a dream that is still mid-flight and has not yet found its landing.

And somewhere, I am certain, he is watching. The way he used to watch from across that lamp-lit courtyard under the gulmohar tree. That quiet smile on his face. Patient. Proud. Unhurried.

Papa, we are still on the road you showed us. There are miles yet to cover. And we will cover them. Every single one. For you.