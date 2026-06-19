Father's Day: A Divorced Dad's Co-Parenting Journey

When his marriage ended six years ago, Vishal Gokani worried about how his daughters would explain their family situation to their friends.

On Father's Day, the divorced father speaks about co-parenting and how it has strengthened their bond.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Vishal Gokani

Divorce changes many things but it doesn't change the love a parent has for their child.

For Vishal Gokani, father of two daughters, aged eight and 13 at the time of his separation, the end of his marriage six years ago came with one overwhelming concern.

Not about school, finances or even adjusting to a new routine. He worried about his daughters' hearts.

"How would they cope socially? If their friends asked about their parents, how would they deal with it?" he says in a conversation with Rishika Shah/Rediff.

As it turned out, his daughters handled the situation with a grace that surprised him.

"They have been more brilliant than I expected."

The older daughter, then nearly 14, became an active participant in difficult conversations. Instead of sitting her down for one big explanation, Vishal chose a different route.

"It wasn't one conversation. We would talk every few days or every week. I wanted her to be a part of the discussions whenever possible.'

Today, six years later, he says co-parenting has turned out far better than he had imagined.

"Everyone is very understanding and that's wonderful for the kids."

Co-parenting, he says, doesn't mean there are never differences of opinion.

"Even if there are disagreements, the solution is always thought of in terms of what benefits the child. One co-parent lets go and that's healthy."

For Vishal, successful co-parenting is less about being right and more about putting his daughters first.

Like many divorced parents, there are moments when he wishes he could spend more time with his daughters.

"At any age, I would love to spend the maximum time with my children," he says.

But rather than dwelling on what they don't have, the family focuses on making every moment count.

They have created their own rituals, like weekly trips to game arcades, days spent at malls, happy meals followed by desserts and holidays that everyone eagerly looks forward to.

"We spend the best time together. I always try to be there when they need me and never let them feel insecure."

Contrary to what he feared before the separation, society has largely been kind.

"I thought people would react differently but times have changed. People are supportive and normal about it. It doesn't matter to anyone. Everyone just wants families to be happy."

Perhaps the most beautiful part of Vishal's journey is his belief that fatherhood itself hasn't changed.

"Fatherhood from Day One is amazing and special. Nothing changes there."

If anything, the relationship has only deepened. As his daughters have grown into teenagers, they have become not just his children but also his friends and confidantes.

"The bonding just gets stronger with each day. There are times when I get bullied by both of them," he laughs.

And while his daughters now spend more time with friends, just as he once did as a teenager, there is no sense of loss.

"There has been no change in my relationship with my kids post separation. Our time with our kids is equally divided and we manage to have good times together."

For fathers struggling to navigate co-parenting, Vishal has one simple piece of advice: Become a child again.

"Be with them the way you would have wanted your parents to be with you at that age."

Spend time beyond screens, he says. Take impromptu drives, eat desserts together, visit an arcade or simply create memories that will stay with them forever.

Because children may not remember every conversation, but they will remember all the times you showed up for them.