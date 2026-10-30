'Father-In-Law Is Too Involved In Our Family Life'

rediffGURU Anu Krishna, mind coach and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers, explains how you can draw boundaries with your parents and in-laws after marriage.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Allowing your parents to have a say in your life after marriage can be tricky.

How do you set boundaries with your parents and in-laws when they start getting too involved in your personal life?

In this particular case, rediffGURU Anu Krishna, mind coach and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers, advises, 'Listen to your father-in-him and then make your own decisions.'

You can post your relationship-related questions for rediffGURU Anu Krishna HERE

Anonymous: My father-in-law is very involved in our family life.

He often tells us how we should spend money, take care of our children and even handle small things at home.

My wife feels he is only giving advice because he cares about us but sometimes I feel that he is getting too involved in our personal decisions.

I respect him and don't want to create any problems with him or make my wife feel that I don't like her father. But at the same time, I feel that my wife and I should have some space to make our own decisions as a couple.

How can I explain this to my wife in a calm way and set some limits without making her feel that I am disrespecting or rejecting her father?

Merely listen to him and then make your own decisions.

Listening to him with intent will also show your wife that you care about her father and his opinions.

That will also let her loosen up about what you are finally going to do with your money.

Most often, to reduce someone's involvement, just get genuinely involved in what they say or do.

Invariably, they stop wanting to be heard. Or, who knows, you might actually find what they say good for you!

All the best!

You can post your relationship-related questions for rediffGURU Anu Krishna HERE

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