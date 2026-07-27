Fashion Week: From International Inspiration To Desi Love

Hyundai India Couture Week 2026 served up two very different visions of couture this weekend. While Falguni & Shane Peacock looked beyond India's borders for inspiration, Rohit Bal's brand turned the spotlight firmly onto the artisans who shaped the late designer's legacy.

Falguni & Shane Peacock

All photographs: FDCI Official/Instagram

With Le Grand Voyage, Falguni Shane Peacock transformed European architecture and Indian heritage into couture.

Byzantine mosaics, Belle Époque Paris, Bavarian palaces and the Taj Mahal found their way onto hand-beaded lehengas, sharply tailored jackets, embroidered sherwanis and sculptural evening gowns.

The collection also reflected the duo's collaboration with KOHLER, weaving the brand's muted neutrals and metallic finishes into the embroidery and colour palette.

Check out more images from the show:

Rohit Bal

The late Rohit Bal's Dastkar took a far more emotional route.

Instead of celebrating spectacle, the collection honoured the embroiderers, weavers, dyers and karigars who spent over three decades bringing the designer's vision to life.

Rich velvets, silks and painstaking hand embroidery carried Bal's unmistakable signatures -- lotus blooms, peacocks, roses and Kashmiri influences -- reminding everyone why his design language remains timeless.

Check out more images from the show:

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff