HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Want To Dress Like Gen Z? Take Tips From Reem, Jiya...

Want To Dress Like Gen Z? Take Tips From Reem, Jiya...

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 15, 2026 10:30 IST

x

Gen Z has cracked the college dressing code. Comfort always comes first but looking cute is non-negotiable.

Think breezy layers, chill fits and outfits that look like you didn’t try too hard but still hit the right spot every time.

Here are some low-effort, high-impact outfits straight from your favourite celebs’ wardrobes. 

IMAGE: Jiya Shankar shows why a breezy Lucknowi kurta with ripped denims is a forever college win. Add jhumkas and a kada and you are instantly that pretty desi diva in class. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jiya Shankar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Corsets are all over the planet and now they are making their way into campuses. Apoorva Mukhija’s cute corset top with jeans is a bookmark look for college cuties. Photograph: Kind courtesy Apoorva Mukhija/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Cargos and varsity jackets are going to be here for a while and Nagma Mirajkar’s look is perfect for college baddies who want that ‘don’t mess with me’ vibe. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nagma Mirajkar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Reem Shaikh keeps it fuss free in a white tank top, black jeans and oversized shirt. It is for the cute nerd who always has her notes sorted. Photograph: Kind courtesy Reem Shaikh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde makes oversized jersey T-shirts look cool again by pairing them with track pants and sneakers. A great hack to impress that boy on the football team! Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

 

IMAGE: For days when you want to look serious yet stylish, layer a crisp white shirt with a sweater vest like Radhika Seth and complete the look with denims and gold hoops. Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Seth/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Meghna Kaur brings back the Y2K mood with long shorts styled with a crop top and sneakers. Who said this trend ever left the chat? Photograph: Kind courtesy Meghna Kaur/Instagram

RISHIKA SHAH
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bhumi, Manushi Are Making Pantsuits Look Hot
Bhumi, Manushi Are Making Pantsuits Look Hot
Alia, Rukmini, Priyanka Are Investing In...
Alia, Rukmini, Priyanka Are Investing In...
Pooja, Anupama, Ananya Are Having A Moment With...
Pooja, Anupama, Ananya Are Having A Moment With...
Deepika, Priyanka, Shehnaaz Master The Art Of...
Deepika, Priyanka, Shehnaaz Master The Art Of...
Too Lazy To Dress Up? Shanaya, Khushi Get It
Too Lazy To Dress Up? Shanaya, Khushi Get It

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Hottest Places in India To Visit This Winter

webstory image 2

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

webstory image 3

9 Winter-Perfect National Parks In India

VIDEOS

83-Year-Old Woman Casts Her Vote in Mumbai's BMC Elections1:00

83-Year-Old Woman Casts Her Vote in Mumbai's BMC Elections

BMC Elections: Elderly Woman Arrives at Polling Booth to Cast Her Vote in Mumbai0:11

BMC Elections: Elderly Woman Arrives at Polling Booth to...

VIDEO: The Tendulkars cast vote in BMC polls1:13

VIDEO: The Tendulkars cast vote in BMC polls

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO