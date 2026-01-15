Want To Dress Like Gen Z? Take Tips From Reem, Jiya...

Gen Z has cracked the college dressing code. Comfort always comes first but looking cute is non-negotiable.

Think breezy layers, chill fits and outfits that look like you didn’t try too hard but still hit the right spot every time.

Here are some low-effort, high-impact outfits straight from your favourite celebs’ wardrobes.

IMAGE: Jiya Shankar shows why a breezy Lucknowi kurta with ripped denims is a forever college win. Add jhumkas and a kada and you are instantly that pretty desi diva in class. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jiya Shankar/Instagram

IMAGE: Corsets are all over the planet and now they are making their way into campuses. Apoorva Mukhija’s cute corset top with jeans is a bookmark look for college cuties. Photograph: Kind courtesy Apoorva Mukhija/Instagram

IMAGE: Cargos and varsity jackets are going to be here for a while and Nagma Mirajkar’s look is perfect for college baddies who want that ‘don’t mess with me’ vibe. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nagma Mirajkar/Instagram

IMAGE: Reem Shaikh keeps it fuss free in a white tank top, black jeans and oversized shirt. It is for the cute nerd who always has her notes sorted. Photograph: Kind courtesy Reem Shaikh/Instagram

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde makes oversized jersey T-shirts look cool again by pairing them with track pants and sneakers. A great hack to impress that boy on the football team! Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

IMAGE: For days when you want to look serious yet stylish, layer a crisp white shirt with a sweater vest like Radhika Seth and complete the look with denims and gold hoops. Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Seth/Instagram