Triptii, Sreeleela's Modish Vasant Panchami Style Tips

Vasant Panchami is not just about welcoming spring, it is also about honouring Saraswati, the Goddess of wisdom, music and art. And that is exactly why most people dress up in yellow on this day.

The colour symbolises freshness and new beginnings, making it a go-to shade for the day. While most of us instantly think of simple yellow saris and kurtas, celebrities are proving that this sacred colour can be styled in modish ways too.

Vasant Panchami 2026 is all about wearing yellow with an edge. Here are celeb-approved ways to upgrade your festive look and get the best Instagram clicks!

Tejasswi Prakash

IMAGE: Vasant Panchami saris don’t have to be boring anymore. Tejasswi Prakash mixes a floral yellow drape with a shell-studded tiered skirt and a mirror blouse. A great pick if you want to feel light, breezy and Instagram ready. P hotograph: Kind courtesy Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram

Medha Shankar

IMAGE: Medha Shankar’s bright yellow pre-draped sari comes with a blouse that has sheer trails fluttering on either side, making it feel like a walking ray of sunshine. It is the kind of look that lets you keep things traditional while still standing out in every photo. Photograph: Kind courtesy Medha Shankar/Instagram

Nupur Sanon

IMAGE: If you don’t want to go all out with yellow, choose a subtle white lehenga with yellow and gold accents like Nupur Sanon. The vest-style blouse makes it modish while the long danglers add to the fresh spring vibe. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sukriti Grover/Instagram

Sreeleela

IMAGE: Sreeleela’s deep yellow sharara with a twirly top and butterfly sleeves is a look made for dancing through the day. With a heavy kundan choker thrown in, this is perfect if you like your festive look to be comfy and fun. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram

Kriti Sanon

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon takes yellow straight into fashion-girl territory by wearing an asymmetrical gown layered with a metallic mesh shrug and finished with traditional jewellery. We absolutely love the pop of rani pink in her bun. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sukriti Grover/Instagram

Rukmini Vasanth

IMAGE: Rukmini Vasanth keeps things timeless in a bright yellow silk sari but adds her own twist with roses tucked into her bun. Sometimes all you need is one sweet detail to make a classic look feel special. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rukmini Vasanth/Instagram

Triptii Dimri