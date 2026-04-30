Fashion Trends The Devil Wears Prada's Miranda Priestly Would Approve Of

Two decades later and The Devil Wears Prada still hasn’t aged a day. With Part 2 finally here, one thing’s clear -- Miranda Priestly (played by Meryl Streep) remains the ultimate fashion authority.

She can dismiss an outfit with a single look and still have us spiralling for her approval.

Trends may come and go but if Miranda wouldn’t approve, are they even worth wearing?

Photograph: Kind courtesy The Devil Wears Prada 2/IMdb

Chic Outerwear

IMAGE: An oversized jacket that does all the talking. Sharp, commanding and impossible to ignore. Miranda would roll her eyes at you if you say outerwear is only for winters. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Chunky Belt

IMAGE: A brown chunky belt cinched over a dress turns something simple into something styled. Because structure, my dear, is everything. Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Seth/Instagram

Silk Scarf

IMAGE: Worn over a cap and sunglasses, this is not just accessorising, it’s layering with intent. Effortless, but only if you actually know what you’re doing. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aashna Shroff/Instagram

Power Outfit

IMAGE: A red blazer and wide-leg trousers, cinched at the waist. Bold, unapologetic and very much ‘I’m in charge’, Miranda would definitely not be asking you to get her coffee. Photograph: Kind courtesy Komal Pandey/Instagram

An Iconic Designer Bag

IMAGE: A shiny black Louis Vuitton bag that quietly screams luxury. Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Godambe/Instagram

Monochrome

IMAGE: All white, from the high neck to the skirt to the pumps and bag. Clean, precise and very intimidating in the best way. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

White Shirt With A Twist