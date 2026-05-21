Fashion Trends For The Spicy Gemini

Geminis (May 21 – June 20) are known for having two moods, five personalities and 10 tabs open at once.

They’re playful, unpredictable social butterflies who get bored easily, which is exactly why their fashion choices are never basic. The Gemini style is all about having fun and keeping people guessing.

If your wardrobe changes faster than your Instagram bio, congratulations; you’re dressing exactly like a Gemini.

Schoolgirl aesthetic

schoolgirl aesthetic fits them perfectly.

Janhvi’s sweater-over-collared-shirt look with a pleated skirt is exactly the kind of outfit a Gemini would wear while reinventing their personality for the week.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram IMAGE: Geminis love a little nostalgia mixed with chaos, which is why thefits them perfectly.Janhvi’s sweater-over-collared-shirt look with a pleated skirt is exactly the kind of outfit a Gemini would wear while reinventing their personality for the week.

Stacking and layering

IMAGE: One necklace? Too boring for a Gemini.

Shraddha’s stacked gold chains, layered bracelets and multiple rings perfectly match the Gemini energy of 'more is more'.

They love accessories that look collected over time because their personality is basically a curated moodboard.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Sage Green

IMAGE: Sage green is the calm colour for a sign whose brain never switches off.

Mira’s drooping shoulder sage green dress is ideal for Geminis who want to look effortless while secretly overthinking every detail.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Kapoor/Instagram

Mixing prints

IMAGE: Geminis treat fashion rules like optional suggestions.

Sonam pairing an off-white floral dress with a bright blue and yellow polka dot cape is peak Gemini behaviour -- unexpected, dramatic and somehow still making perfect sense.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Convertible fashion

IMAGE: A Gemini outfit should have plot twists.

Tamannaah’s cargo denims that unzip into capris are basically designed for a sign that changes its mind every 20 minutes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Holographic glam



Katrina’s

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram IMAGE: Geminis love attention but in a cool, mysterious way.Katrina’s holographic sequinned cowl dress catches light from every angle, just like a Gemini entering a room and somehow becoming the main character without even trying.

Funky layering and black nails