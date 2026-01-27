Pooja, Shehnaaz Are In Love With...

The soft girl aesthetic is all about embracing gentleness and femininity in a world that is always chaotic.

What makes the aesthetic so popular is how comforting it feels. It has been around for decades, quietly evolving but never disappearing. It is timeless because it makes you feel pretty, relaxed and at ease in your own skin.

No wonder celebrities keep coming back to it, again and again.

Shehnaaz Gill

IMAGE: A oversized pink bow in her hair, a clean face with just a hint of blush and pink lips is soft girl energy at its peak. It is gentle, unfussy and all about looking sweet without trying too hard. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Malavika Mohanan

IMAGE: A floral dress is basically a soft girl uniform and Malavika Mohanan’s sleeveless, perfectly fitted version shows us why. It is so pretty that it doesn’t need any jewellery. Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

Fatima Sana Shaikh

IMAGE: Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Barbie pink, flowy floor-length dress is made for thriving. Add beachy waves and curtain bangs and the whole look feels straight out of a dreamy rom com. Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

Pooja Hegde

IMAGE: Can a soft girl and a boss babe coexist? Pooja Hegde says yes as she layers a baby pink coord with a matching oversized blazer and finishes it off with a Miu Miu bag. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Alia Bhatt

IMAGE: If there’s one thing the soft girl aesthetic swears by, it’s dewy makeup. Alia Bhatt’s subtle shimmer on the eyes, soft liner, glossy cheeks and shiny lips are a masterclass in soft girl beauty. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Aneet Padda

IMAGE: If the aesthetic ever had a brand ambassador, it would be Aneet Padda. A frilly white blouse paired with a beige skirt is soft girl poetry in human form. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aneet Padda/Instagram

Khushi Kapoor