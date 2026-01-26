HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Eesha, The Boss Babe With A Desi Side

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read
January 26, 2026 13:48 IST

Eesha Rebba is the queen of switching between boardroom boss and desi diva without missing a beat.

If one were to scour her wardrobe, they would find power blazers sitting right next to glossy saris and sharp workwear sharing space with festive drapes. The Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi actress does not believe in keeping things in neat little boxes.

If you are hunting for looks that turn heads at work and still make you feel like the main character at celebrations, Eesha’s feed is just what you need. 

IMAGE: Eesha makes everyday workwear feel cute in a ruffled balloon sleeved blouse worn with classic denims. It is the kind of look that works for casual Fridays, client meetings as well as coffee runs! All photographs: Kind courtesy Eesha Rebba/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Her red Indo-western suit is a full-on festive moment. With palazzo pants, a bustier and a shiny sheer layer topped with a dupatta on the shoulder, Eesha gives us a stunning bridesmaid look.

 

IMAGE: The Barbie pink sari with a rhinestone studded blouse is the definition of glamour. She keeps it flirty, sparkly and perfect for cocktail nights or wedding after-parties.

 

IMAGE: From desi to power mode in seconds, Eesha steps into a light pink pantsuit with a sharp blazer which is both business and style.

 

IMAGE: A white tank top, beige trousers and an oversized grey blazer is her version of easy office chic. It feels relaxed, modern and ideal for long workdays that turn into evening plans.

 

IMAGE: She takes a simple half-sleeve white shirt and high-waist white trousers and turns it into a statement work look. This one is for girls who like minimal glam.

 

IMAGE: Ending on a sunshine note, Eesha stuns in a glossy yellow satin silk sari over a butter yellow blouse. This look is made for haldi functions, festive lunches and all-eyes-on-you moments.

REDIFF STYLE
