Alpana, The Beauty From The North East

Alpana Bordoloi tells Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff about the fashion trend she feels should return.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Alpana Bordoloi loves traditional weaves, especially those from the north east.

A tour manager for an artist, Alpana has recently moved to Mumbai from Assam.

At the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, she wore a modern version of a traditional outfit that had everyone talking.

What does fashion mean to you?

Fashion is comfort. It has to be easy-going; I have to be able to walk and be myself.

What are you wearing?

I'm wearing a dress designed by Bom Eyo Studio; it is hand-woven and has motifs from Arunchal Pradesh’s Mishmi tribe.

How much does your attire cost?

The dress costs Rs 7,000… Have borrowed the earrings from a friend.

Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

One fashion trend that should come back?

Bellbottom pants with boots.

Your favourite fashion icon?

I like Sonam Kapoor though I find her too girly.