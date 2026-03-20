Alpana, The Beauty From The North East

Alpana Bordoloi tells Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff about the fashion trend she feels should return.
Alpana Bordoloi loves traditional weaves, especially those from the north east.
A tour manager for an artist, Alpana has recently moved to Mumbai from Assam.
At the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, she wore a modern version of a traditional outfit that had everyone talking.
What does fashion mean to you?
Fashion is comfort. It has to be easy-going; I have to be able to walk and be myself.
What are you wearing?
I'm wearing a dress designed by Bom Eyo Studio; it is hand-woven and has motifs from Arunchal Pradesh’s Mishmi tribe.
How much does your attire cost?
The dress costs Rs 7,000… Have borrowed the earrings from a friend.
One fashion trend that should come back?
Bellbottom pants with boots.
Your favourite fashion icon?
I like Sonam Kapoor though I find her too girly.