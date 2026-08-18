Everyone's Talking About Kalyani And Ranveer Because...

Kalyani Priyadarshan has the kind of wardrobe that makes the word ‘princess’ feel less like a compliment and more like a fact.

The Malayalam actor, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut alongside Ranveer Singh in the upcoming zombie film Pralay, brings a regal ease to everything she wears.

Her fashion game is proof that she was meant to be a Hindi film heroine!

IMAGE: If princesses had a dress code for mehendis and sangeets, this would be it. The ivory lehenga keeps things beautifully understated, while the heavily embellished halter blouse and oversized jhumkas bring just enough royal sparkle. All photographs: Kind courtesy Kalyani Priyadarshan/Instagram

IMAGE: Kalyani brought serious couture drama to Cannes in this metallic creation. The architectural bodice gives the look its futuristic edge, while the cascading silver fringe creates a whole lot of movement. It’s giving princess-who-has-traded-the-palace-for-the-red-carpet vibes.

princess dressing doesn't always need a lehenga. The embellished corset and dramatic flared pants create a modern fairytale silhouette, with enough shimmer to make every entrance feel ceremonial. IMAGE: This ice-blue co-ord proves thatdoesn't always need a lehenga. The embellished corset and dramatic flared pants create a modern fairytale silhouette, with enough shimmer to make every entrance feel ceremonial.

IMAGE: A crimson gown with a cathedral-length train was always going to have main-character energy. Kalyani's strapless corset silhouette adds the glamour while the thigh-high slit keeps the princess fantasy firmly in 2026.

IMAGE: There’s something wonderfully grown-up about this olive-green corset dress. The clean silhouette lets the colour shine, while chunky hoops and layers of gold bracelets add a little royal armour to the otherwise minimalist look.

IMAGE: Kalyani looks like she has stepped straight out of a royal ballroom in this shimmering champagne column gown. The off-shoulder neckline softens the sculpted silhouette while the all-over sparkle ensures this princess definitely doesn't go unnoticed.

IMAGE: This mint-green pre-draped sari might just be the most fun version of Kalyani's princess aesthetic. The floral blouse, colourful jewellery and pretty scalloped border bring a fresh, festive charm to the look, proving royalty can have a little fun too.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff