EPFO Interest Credit: What You Should Know

Millions of EPFO subscribers can now check whether the 8.25 per cent annual interest for FY2025-2026 has been credited to their provident fund accounts.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

This year marks a significant shift in the EPFO's annual cycle.

Instead of waiting until October or November, as has often happened in previous years, the organisation has begun crediting interest by July 15 after the finance ministry ratified the 8.25 per cent interest rate for FY2025-26.

The faster timeline has been made possible by EPFO's upgraded Centralised IT Enabled Services (CITES 2.01) platform which aims to automate several back-end processes and improve service delivery.

Here's everything PF subscribers need to know.

What interest rate is being credited?

EPFO is crediting 8.25 per cent annual interest on EPF deposits for the financial year 2025-26.

The rate remains unchanged for the third consecutive year after being approved by the Central Board of Trustees and ratified by the central government.

The interest applies to the monthly running balance in an employee's EPF account during the financial year.

Why is the credit happening earlier this year?

Traditionally, EPF interest used to reflect in members' passbooks several months after the financial year ended, sometimes as late as October or November.

This year, the labour ministry announced that interest would begin reflecting in members' accounts by July 15, considerably earlier than previous years.

The improvement has largely been attributed to EPFO's new digital platform, CITES 2.01, which centralises member records and automates several manual processes, including claim settlements, account transfers and interest posting.

How can you check whether the interest has been credited?

Subscribers can verify whether interest has been credited through several official channels.

1. EPFO Passbook/Passbook Lite

Log in using your Universal Account Number (UAN) to view your updated balance and interest entry.

2. UMANG app

The Government's UMANG mobile application allows members to access their EPF passbook after authentication using their UAN and OTP.

3. SMS service

Registered members can obtain their latest balance through EPFO's SMS facility by sending the prescribed message from their registered mobile number.

SMS EPFOHO (your UAN) ENG (or another language code) to 7738299899

4. Missed call facility

Subscribers whose Aadhaar, PAN and bank details are linked with their UAN can also use the EPFO missed call service to receive their balance information.

For EPF balance enquiry, give a missed call to 9966044425

What if your account still doesn't show the interest?

There is no need to panic if your balance has not yet been updated.

Crediting the interest for millions of accounts is a phased exercise and updates may take some time to appear across all member accounts.

Different regional offices and accounts may reflect the credit on different dates during the processing cycle.

Will you lose interest because of the delay?

No.

One of the biggest concerns among EPF subscribers every year is whether delayed credit results in loss of interest.

The answer is no.

EPF interest is calculated on the monthly running balance throughout the financial year. Even if the interest entry appears later in your passbook, the calculation is done for the eligible period, ensuring members receive the amount due to them. The delay is administrative and does not reduce the interest earned.

EPFO has clarified that date on which you receive your interest alert does not affect the amount of interest payable.

How is EPF interest calculated?

Unlike a fixed deposit where interest is often compounded quarterly or annually, EPF interest is calculated every month on the closing balance but is credited to the account once every financial year after government approval.

The interest is earned on the balance available in the account each month, taking into account monthly employee and employer contributions as well as withdrawals, if any.

This is why employees who contribute regularly throughout the year continue to earn interest on their accumulated corpus.

Why this year's credit matters

Apart from the 8.25 per cent return, the earlier credit itself is noteworthy.

Faster interest posting means members get an updated picture of their retirement savings much sooner than before. It also aligns with EPFO's broader push towards digitisation, paperless services and quicker claim settlements through the new CITES platform.

The upgraded system has also introduced several member-friendly changes, including automated account transfers after job changes, quicker advance claim processing and centralised access to services across EPFO offices.

The bottom line

If your EPF balance has not yet increased, there's no immediate cause for concern. Interest crediting is underway and is expected to reflect in eligible accounts as the process progresses.

Subscribers should rely only on official EPFO channels -- such as the passbook portal, Passbook Lite, UMANG app, SMS or missed call service -- to verify their updated balance.

Even if the entry appears a little later, eligible members will continue to receive the full interest due for FY2025-26.

Earlier in the EPF series

Part 1: Payslip To Pension To Long-Term Wealth: How EPF Works

Part 2: EPF Secrets Revealed: Where Your 12% Goes

Part 3: EPF@8.25%: Is It Really Worth It?

Part 4: How EPS Turns Part Of Your PF Into Lifelong Income

Part 5: EPF: How To Withdraw Smart, Protect Your Corpus

Part 6: Your EPF Can Fund Housing, Surgery, Education...

Part 7: Who Gets Your PF Money After You...

Part 8: How EPF Protects Your Family After You

Part 9: How EPF Compounds But Inflation...

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