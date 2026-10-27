Lifestyle Inflation Is Young Investors' Biggest Enemy

'As a youngster, if you are not investing in yourself and your active income, you will not be able to reach the first 1 crore mark.'

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The first Rs 1 crore is always earned through active income and skills, said Anant Ladha, financial educator and creator, in a conversation with Khushboo Tiwari at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2026's Smart Investor Arena on Monday.

"The biggest asset class available right now is ourselves", Ladha said, but people often fail to invest in themselves.

He urged young people to focus on building their skills and increasing their active income to reach the first Rs 1 crore.

"As a youngster, if you are not investing in yourself and your active income, you will not be able to reach the first 1 crore mark.

"Once you reach that mark, the journey from Rs 1 crore to Rs 10 crore may be comparatively easy," he said.

While the younger generation's SIPs and saving habits have no competitor in terms of asset classes, Ladha said their biggest competitor is their lifestyle.

EMI, he said, is the biggest enemy of financial freedom.

"We want financial freedom, but we are not able to get ourselves free from our own EMI," he said during the discussion on 'How should young Indians approach wealth creation?'.

"Inflation may be at 6 per cent, but the lifestyle inflation among India's youth is at 15-20 per cent."

Key Points Anant Ladha said the first Rs 1 crore is earned through active income and skills, while the next wealth milestone may be comparatively easier.

He identified lifestyle inflation and excessive EMIs as major obstacles to financial freedom among young Indians.

Ladha advised investors to understand risks before exploring new asset classes and cautioned against borrowing against investments for daily expenses.

He said investors could consider allocating around 5-10 per cent of their portfolios to international markets, depending on their circumstances.

Fixed deposits, equities, bonds and other instruments serve different purposes and carry different risks.

Ladha said market consolidation is normal and investors should rely on logic and historical data rather than react to every market move.

First Rs 1 Crore Needs Active Income

Ladha advised people not to treat every investment option as either completely good or completely bad.

He said that "it is fine to explore new asset classes, but take risks only when you can afford them and understand what you are investing in."

"Spending is not necessarily a problem. The risk arises when expenses and debt become excessive," Ladha said, adding that he never recommends taking a loan against investments to meet daily expenses.

"The consumption market in India is growing at a great pace because of changing habits, and that is a good thing.

"Someone's expenditure is someone else's income. Spending is good for the economy, provided it is not funded by debt," he said.

Lifestyle Inflation Threatens Financial Freedom

On portfolio diversification, he said that an investor may consider allocating around 5 to 10 per cent of funds to international markets.

At the same time, he said that fixed deposits are not bad investments.

"What matters is the asset allocation. Different investments serve different purposes."

"An FD may provide stability when equity markets are weak, while equities may be more suitable for long-term goals.

"The right choice depends on the investor's time horizon, goals, and risk tolerance.

"Listed bonds, non-convertible debentures and structured products also carry different risks, which investors should understand before investing," he said.

How Much Should You Invest Overseas?

Responding to a question on the prolonged Indian market consolidation, Ladha said that investors need to understand that markets move in cycles.

"This kind of shift is normal.

"An economy and its companies cannot grow at the same pace forever.

"Investors need to understand that earnings growth and market returns change over time.

"They should not assume that recent performance will continue indefinitely," he said.

"We should try to make decisions logically and use historical data, rather than reacting to every market move," he advised.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

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