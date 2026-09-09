Ellora's Magnificent Kailasa Temple

The magnificent Kailasa temple stands as a testament to ancient Indian engineering and artistic brilliance, carved meticulously from a single mountain.

IMAGE: The Kailasa temple in Ellora, where each carving is a full-length story by itself. All Photographs: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

Key Points Ellora, originally known as Ellapuram, has a rich history influenced by southern dynasties like the Chalukyas and Rashtrakutas.

The 'caves' are architectural masterpieces sculpted entirely by hand using two main techniques: Rock cut-in (tunnelling inward) and rock cut-out (excavating around a block).

The Kailasa temple (Cave 16) is the world's premier example of rock cut-out monolithic architecture, carved top to bottom from a single mountain.

Unlike Ajanta, Ellora remained continuously known and revered, representing 32 generations and 600 years of artistic mastery.

Did you know that Ellora has a deep, southern legacy?

Centuries ago, this ancient village was known as Ellapuram, a name heavily influenced by southern dynasties like the Chalukyas of Badami and the Rashtrakutas, who held sway over this region.

Over 1,500 years later, the original name gently softened into the Ellora we know today. And no.. This was not googled by me... This is a narration from our ASI (Archaeological Survey of India) Guide Mr Hassan, who took us on a tour of the Kailasa temple and the various caves around it.

Actually, to call these structures 'caves' is a misnomer. They are not natural caverns carved by wind or water. These are architectural masterpieces sculpted entirely by hand using chisels, hammers, and pickaxes.

IMAGE: The entrance to the Kailasa temple in Ellora.

How the story goes...

Mr Hassan tells us that ancient stonecutters utilised two main engineering techniques:

1. Rock Cut-In (Monolithic Caverns): Artisans levelled the outer cliff face and tunnelled straight into the mountain, sometimes 10 to 20 metres deep, sculpting interior pillars, halls, and statues directly from the rock interior.

The caves of both Ajanta and most of Ellora follow this method.

2. Rock Cut-Out (Monolithic Free-Standing Structures): Instead of tunnelling inward, craftsmen excavated a giant trench around a solid block of basalt, completely isolating it from the rest of the cliff. And from there, they carved top to bottom, back to front, starting with the Kalash on the roof and finishing at the entrance gate below. This was how the Kailasa temple was carved!

The Kailasa temple (Cave 16) stands as the world's premier example of rock cut-out monolithic architecture, a single mountain rock turned into a soaring shrine to Lord Shiva.

Out of roughly 1,200 rock-cut caves across India, the majority served specific monastic or religious purposes along ancient trade corridors like the Silk Route. Monks and travelling merchants from Persia, Greece, Egypt and China journeyed together, using these quiet retreats for shelter, meditation and religious instruction.

Ellora offered two crucial natural advantages:

1. Ideal Rock Composition: The basalt rock formed from ancient volcanic lava flows millions of years ago offered the ideal texture, firm enough to retain intricate detail, yet manageable under a chisel.

2. Water Sources: Four natural streams (locally dubbed El Ganga) cascade across the complex, providing freshwater for living communities.

Enter the Kailasa temple, and you see Ganeshji's carving on the left, depicting wisdom and Mahisasur Mardini, depicting power on the right.. And when you put wisdom and power together, the outcome is Good luck.

So right in front you are greeted by a carving of Goddess Lakshmi in the Gajalakshmi avatar.

Intricate details in the sculpture show an ancient depiction of Goddess Lakshmi seated gracefully on a lotus flower atop a tranquil lake, receiving a sacred bath (Abhisheka). Two smaller elephants draw water from the lake and pass filled pots to two larger elephants, who pour the water over the goddess's head in a seamless, continuous ritual.

Floating lotus leaves detail the lake below, where birds rest on the foliage to sip fresh morning dew, capturing a serene, early-dawn atmosphere.

Just like this sculpture. Every carving here tells us a story. Here is a closer view of the whole sculpture of Gajalakshmi.

All the carvings were vandalised in the early 14th century following the conquest of the nearby Daulatabad Fort.

Historical accounts indicate that forces under Malik Kafur, a general serving the Delhi sultanate's Khilji dynasty, vandalised the temple's intricate carvings and figures upon entering the complex.

This is why you will see broken figures all over. And as in Hinduism, they do not worship a broken figure of a deity. These sculptures were somehow lost to time. Shepherds would get their herd here and tie them up. You can see holes in the rocks where they used to tie them up.

The Kailasa temple, if you see it from the ground up. It is built like a chariot. The only difference being, instead of wheels. The artists have carved different animals holding up the chariot. Most of them are elephants.

A total of 72 animals, of which 48 are elephants and the rest of which are lions and mythical animals which look like dragons, can be seen in the carvings.

Now, this carving captures the drama of Ravananugraha. In my mind, this was a scene straight out of an Amar Chitra Katha comic which I had read a long, long time ago. When an arrogant Ravana tried to lift Mount Kailash just to prove his strength, the entire mountain trembled, sending a terrified Parvati rushing to Shiva's side.

Unbothered, Shiva simply pressed one toe down, pinning the mountain back into place and bringing Ravana to his knees under its immense weight.

Just like this sculpture, almost all the carvings in Kailasa have motion in them and tell a story!

And finally, the only part of the Kailasa Temple where you are not allowed inside wearing footwear.

The central sanctum is called the Garbhagriha of the Kailasa temple. A massive, monolithic rock-cut Shivling, standing as the primary deity of the entire shrine.

Even though this is a temple.. active daily worship does not take place here under Archaeological Survey of India protection. This sanctum is the heart of the entire mountain-cut complex.

There is a Nandi too. Standing guard outside :)

A Tapestry of Faiths: Buddhist, Hindu, and Jain Caves

The Ellora complex features a diverse range of caves reflecting different faiths and time periods.

Caves 1 to 12 are Buddhist, dating from the 5th to 7th century AD, serving as quiet monastic halls and residential sanctuaries.

Caves 13 to 29 are Hindu, from the 7th to the 9th century AD, representing expansive, dramatic temples carved during a major Hindu cultural revival.

And caves 32 to 34 are Jain, from the 9th to the 11th century AD, characterised by intricately detailed, delicate stone carvings located down the hill.

In total, historians estimate that over 32 generations of artisans spent 600 years transforming this basalt mountain into an architectural sanctuary, passing down precise techniques from parent to child across centuries.

Remember this? This is the part of the Kailasa temple which is printed on a 20 rupee currency note.

Every detail and backstory of these sculptures was brought to life by Mr Hassan, our camera-shy ASI-certified guide at Ellora.

One single wall here depicts the entire Mahabharata -- a story that truly comes alive when told by a guide. While audio tour apps are available to download on your phone, nothing beats a real storyteller who reads your reactions and shapes the narrative as you walk through history.

Quick Visitor Tips

ASI Guide Fee: ₹2,500 (for Indian citizens)

Entry Ticket: ₹40 for Indian citizens and ₹600 per person for foreign nationals

Ellora's Enduring Legacy

Unlike the nearby Ajanta caves, which fell silent, were swallowed by dense jungle after trade routes shifted in the 8th century, and lay hidden until Captain John Smith of the British army rediscovered them in 1819. Ellora was never lost to time.

This Kailasa temple at Ellora remained known, visited, and revered through the ages, standing as a living monument to human persistence and artistic mastery.