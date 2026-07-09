8 Guinness World Chocolate Records

Think chocolate is just for eating? Think again.

Chocolate is also all about competitions too and breaking records. Just peruse the Guinness World Records for the amazing chocolate records set by a variety of larger-than-life creations.

Here are 8!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mindmatrix/Wikimedia Commons

1. Largest Chocolate Coin

A giant chocolate coin weighing an astonishing 658 kg holds the record for the world's largest chocolate coin.

Unveiled in Bologna, Italy, in November 2012, the supersized creation was part of the Cioccoshow exhibition marking Guinness World Records Day.

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Photograph: Kind courtesy Canva

2. Largest Chocolate By Area

In 2024, chocolate-wallahs had a major reason for jubilation when the world's largest chocolate bar by area was unveiled in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

Created by Amercican chef Nick DiGiovanni and Blue Stripes Cacao, the ginormous rug of chocolate covered a flabbergasting 416.34 sq m.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alpha/Wikimedia Commons

3. Largest Cup Of Hot Chocolate

Ecuador were back creating chocolate records in December 2025 when the town of Esmeraldas stirred up a cup of hot chocolate almost as large as a small backyard pool -- it contained 6,361.71 litres. Almost swimmable. Imagine floating in warm cocoa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Laurent Dubrule/Reuters

4. Longest Chocolate Train

Chocolate artistry reached new heights when famous Maltese chocolatier Andrew Farrugia, breaking two past Guinness records, made the world's longest chocolate sculpture in January 202. It was an ornate, old-fashioned train that was an impressive 55.27 m long.

Crafted entirely from Belgian chocolate, the masterpiece featured an engine and 22 bogeys, some of them weighing as much as 160 kg.

Photograph: Kind courtesy B_S Media Production/Pexels

5. Most Expensive Chocolate

Chocolate indulgence doesn't get much grander than the Frrrozen Haute Chocolate.

It is a version of an ice cream sundae that has been on New York's iconic Serendipity 3's menu since 2007. The over-the-top dessert dazzles with edible gold and is served in a dish that is decorated with a diamond-studded gold bracelet.

Photograph: Kind courtesy WWHenderson20/Wikimedia Commons

6. Largest Chocolate Tasting Event

Nearly 1,000 chocolate enthusiasts came together in Switzerland in 2026 to set a sweet world record.

Organised by Villars Maitre Chocolatier, the event saw 976 folks get together for the world's largest chocolate tasting, in tune with the nation's renowned chocolate-making heritage.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Canva

7. Largest Chocolate Box

Japan's love for chocolate was for all to see in 2016 when Meiji Corporation rolled out a 2,044 kg (!) box of chocolate in Tokyo.

Some chocolate cravings are truly larger than life, eh?

Photograph: Kind courtesy alleksana/Pexels

8. Longest Line Of Chocolate Bars

India made chocolate history in September 2022 -- ITC's Candyman Fantastik Choco Bar XL created the world's longest line of chocolate bars in Bandra, north west Mumbai, for Teacher's Day.

5,130 chocolate bars were arranged in a single line.