8 Foods To Boost Your Immunity This Monsoon

Sabah Ghare, consultant-clinical dietitian at Motherhood Hospitals, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, recommends why you must include seasonal fruits like jamun along with colourful veggies in your monsoon diet.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Subhransu Patra/Pexels

Monsoon is often associated with treks, excitement and fun.

To add to enjoyment of the cool and pleasant weather, people love to savour hot bhajiyas, Maggi noodles and a variety of street food along with a cup of chai or coffee.

However, the monsoon season is also the breeding ground for bacteria, mosquitoes and waterborne pathogens

If you do not take the necessary precautions while buying, cooking and consuming your food, you could be at risk of infections, typhoid, food poisoning and diarrhoea.

Consuming safe drinking water, maintaining good hygiene and avoiding contaminated food are some of the basic ways in which you can protect yourselves from monsoon-related ailments.

Eating a balanced diet is equally important to keep your immunity strong.

Here's a list of immunity-boosting foods to include in your monsoon diet:

1. Yoghurt or curd

Yoghurt is rich in probiotics that support gut health and a healthy gut is closely linked to a stronger immune system.

Enjoy a bowl of room-temperature curd with your lunch or add it to raita, smoothies or protein-rich salads.

2. Pomegranate

Packed with vitamin C, antioxidants, potassium and vitamin K, pomegranate helps reduce inflammation and supports the body's natural defence against infections.

3. Jamun (Indian blackberry)

A seasonal favourite, jamun is rich in vitamin C, iron and antioxidants.

It also supports healthy digestion, making it an excellent fruit to enjoy during the rainy season.

4. Ginger and garlic

These everyday kitchen ingredients have natural anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties.

Add fresh ginger and garlic to soups, dals, vegetables or herbal drinks to help your body combat seasonal infections.

5. Colourful vegetables

Include vegetables like carrots, pumpkin, beans and capsicum.

They are rich in vitamins A, C and E, fibre and antioxidants that strengthen immunity.

Always wash all vegetables thoroughly, especially if you are consuming them raw. Ideally, cook them well to reduce the risk of contamination.

6. Nuts and seeds

Almonds, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds and flaxseeds provide healthy fats, vitamin E, zinc and protein -- all essential for a healthy immune system.

Add them to your breakfast or eat as a snack to satiate your cravings.

Remember to enjoy them in moderation as part of a balanced diet.

7. Protein-rich foods

Protein is essential for building immunity and repairing body tissues.

Include eggs, lentils, beans, chickpeas, paneer, fish or lean chicken regularly to meet your daily protein needs.

8. Turmeric

Turmeric contains curcumin, a powerful natural compound with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits.

Add a pinch to dal, vegetables, curries or warm milk to reap its health benefits.

How to eat safe in the monsoon

Prioritise freshly-prepared, home-cooked meals whenever possible.

Avoid stale or uncovered street food.

Drink clean water.

Wash all fruits and vegetables thoroughly before consuming them.

Maintain good hand hygiene before meals.

This monsoon, don't just enjoy the rain, nourish your body too.

These small, mindful food choices can go a long way in strengthening immunity and helping your family stay healthy through monsoon.

Sabah Ghare is an IFSA-certified fitness coach and the co-founder of The Diet Cascade. She holds a bachelor's degree in microbiology, and a master's degree in clinical nutrition.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.