8 Foods For A Better Sperm Count

Sperm count measures the number of sperm cells in a single semen sample.

According to World Health Organization a total count of at least 39 million sperm per ejaculation is considered within the normal range.

A concentration of fewer than 15 million sperm per millilitre of semen is regarded as low and may be associated with fertility difficulties, explains Medical News Today.

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1. Fatty Fish

Says the Harvard Medical School, men who regularly consumed the highest amounts of oily fish, like salmon, bluefish and tuna, had a 34 per cent increase sperm count than those who eat less.

2. Leafy Vegetable

Leading US medical centre, Cleveland Clinic recommends including more leafy green vegetables in your diet for their health benefits in relation to sperm count.

3. Nuts And Seeds

Medical News Today suggests also plant-based sources of omega-3 fatty acids include walnuts, flaxseeds and chia seeds.

4. Ashwagandha Root

Healthline reports that men with low sperm counts who took 675 mg of ashwagandha root extract, an herbal remedy, daily for three months experienced significant improvements in fertility-related measures.

5. Olive And Rapeseed Oils

The National Library of Medicine recommends replacing saturated fats with vegetable oils rich in unsaturated fatty acids for sperm health.

Olive and rapeseed oils provide polyunsaturated fatty acids, alpha-linolenic acid, vitamin E and beneficial polyphenols.

6. Fenugreek

Taking fenugreek seed extract alongside minerals daily for three months was also associated with improvements in self-reported erectile function and sexual activity, as per Healthline.

7. Poultry

ScienceDirect says including poultry and low-fat dairy products in the diet may support healthy sperm production and sperm count.

8. Antioxidant Foods

Foods rich in antioxidants include berries, mangoes, sweet potatoes and peppers, which provide nutrients that help protect the body's cells from oxidative damage, according to Medical News Today.

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