During Her Pregnancy, Samantha Is Relying On...

During her pregnancy, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been relying on timeless Indian wear that feels comfortable yet elegant.

Think handwoven saris, airy silhouettes and soothing colours that celebrate craftsmanship without trying too hard.

And when the Maa Inti Bangaram actress is not wrapped in six yards of grace, she's serving fun vacay style that deserves a spot on every mood board.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram IMAGE: An all-white chikankari suit, a tiny black bindi and Samantha 's signature glow. It's the kind of understated elegance that never asks for attention but always gets it.

IMAGE: Wrapped in a breezy yellow organza sari, she looks like she bottled up the morning sun. The brocade blouse adds just enough festive sparkle without taking away from the airy charm.

IMAGE: This pista green silk sari with its coral border feels straight out of a classic painting. The striped pink blouse keeps things fresh, proving Samantha loves a little twist on tradition.

IMAGE: Sometimes all you need is a timeless red sari and statement jewellery. She lets the rich colour do all the talking and, honestly, it's saying plenty.

IMAGE: Samantha’s soft coral Venkatagiri sari isn't just beautiful, it's a celebration of Indian craftsmanship. Paired with a pista green blouse, it's the kind of colour combination that never gets old.

IMAGE: For her little baby vacay, she switched things down in a butter-yellow knit paired with breezy linen trousers. The perfect way to spend a slow, sunny afternoon.

IMAGE: In a relaxed white co-ord, a roomy tote and barely-there accessories, Samantha proves you don't need loud outfits to make a statement.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff