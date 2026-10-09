Durga Puja: The Sounds Of The Mahalaya...

‘Ma would fiddle with the radio’s knob until the static gave way to music; then, the voice would come on. I would be half-asleep still, understanding little of the Sanskrit words I heard but the words in chants, interspersed with songs, cast a spell. I still remember the goosebumps I felt as the epic tale of Goddess Durga's birth and battles unfolded,’ says Radha Roy Biswas.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

There was a voice on the radio in my childhood. It came on only once a year, usually on a nippy October morning around 4 o'clock.

In the still-dark hours, my mother and I, wrapped together in a light blanket, would huddle on the floor in front of an old Murphy radio in the living room of our home in Jamshedpur, where I grew up.

Ma would fiddle with the knob until the static gave way to music; then the voice would come on. I would be half-asleep still, understanding little of the Sanskrit words I heard but the words in chants, interspersed with songs, cast a spell. I still remember the goosebumps I felt as the epic tale of Goddess Durga's birth and battles unfolded.

It was the divine opera of Mahalaya, the harbinger of the autumnal Durga Puja -- the worship and celebration of Goddess Durga for Bengalis everywhere. Through this opera, I came to know the story of Ma Durga's descent to earth after vanquishing the demon king, Mahishasura. All the while, my mother translated bits and pieces into simple Bangla for me, in soft whispers, as if afraid to disturb a live performance. I learnt how and why the gods created Durga to save earth and heavens from conquest by the unstoppable demon king, and how she succeeded where every god and mortal had failed, becoming Mahishasura-mardini.

I remember the opera beginning with the sound of a conch shell, breaking the silence of pre-dawn, a chorus rising, then the voice coming into its own. At first, a slow incantation building up, a prayer, an invocation, the voice rising tremulously as if trying to reach the heavens. The story going on to describe the gods creating and arming the goddess, turning her into Dasha-praharana-dharini, the 10-weaponed one; the incantations invoking every form of the Feminine Divine.

‘Ya Devi Sarva Bhuteshu (To that Goddess who abides in all living beings)’ went the chant, in the special liturgy dedicated to this event. The gods beseeching Durga to awaken and rise, ‘Jaago tumi jaago’, as the fate of the universe hung in balance. The chants, ever more rousing; the chorus of accompanying singers falling, rising, until the crescendo of cymbal clashes and conch shells sounded out Durga's victory as she, riding her lion, finally vanquished the demon with her trident.

Then the voice again, dropping, weeping with joy and relief. Earth and its mortals had been saved.

Then, silence.

Finally, the sweet melodious chorus, ‘Rupam Dehi, Jayan Dehi, Yasho Dehi...’ hailing her victory, as it came time for her departure from her heavenly abode at her husband Shiva's home in Mount Kailash in the Himalayas, for her annual visit to us -- to her parental home here on earth, with her children, for the four days of festivities that are celebrated as Durga Puja.

Morning would break.

I can't remember if I went to school that day, but Ma would be happily humming “Rupam Dehi...” as she went about her chores with her duster tucked at her waist, somehow conveying the impression she had just received confirmation that we were about to receive a cherished guest.

That particular voice, I found out much later, belonged to Bengali Radio Artiste and Playwright Birendra Krishna Bhadra and this legendary radio programme was unparalleled in Indian radio history. His invocation was so powerful, so steeped in devotion as he swept you along, that it was hard to believe this was acting.

First aired in 1931, this entire composition was performed live by a company of actors, singers and a live orchestra for more than 30 years. Legend has it that the artistes treated their performance as no less sacred than the Puja itself, bathing and purifying themselves before the performance, donning new clothes as they would for any sacred ritual. No wonder then, their offering was so sublime!

Sometime in the 1960s the programme became a taped event, broadcast before dawn. Many subsequent versions were aired over the years but his voice, to me, and for millions of Bengalis, was irreplaceable.

Nearly a century later, it still defines Mahalaya.

Ma carried it on a cassette when we first moved abroad to Venezuela and, later, I carried it around on a tape, then a CD, during my years in the USA.

Today, one can watch an enactment of Mahalaya on TV in the early morning. But I prefer to stick to that original radio version, mercifully aired by FM stations at 4 am, and now available on YouTube as well.

I lost Ma in the summer of 2018 to a virulent infection of the lungs. She was 81.

But the memories I hold as precious as the ones from childhood are of my Ma singing, especially around this time.

Gifted with a mellifluous voice, but never formally trained, my mother always loved to sing. One of her favourites around this time of the year was a Rabindra Sangeet, an autumnal hymn extolling the beauty of the season in the transcendental way that only Tagore's songs can. And as the skies clear to the crystal blue of Sharat/Autumn, I find myself singing it, its words going something like this (in an imperfect translation):

‘In my soul, you have always been,

‘But in the clouds of autumn,

‘Once again, I sense you,

‘I know not why.

‘At dawn today,

‘A veil lifted from the sky,

‘With the first touch of dew.’

The usual signs of Durga Puja are coming to life, the dew on the plants in my balcony, elsewhere, the orange-centred, fragrant Shiuli blossoms on the grass, the cooler nights signalling the change of season and the sun's ascendance in the southern skies.

Pandals are mushrooming across the neighbourhood.

Soon, the thunder of dhaaks -- the traditional drums -- festooned with the long feathery white stems of Kaash grass will welcome the Devi home in all her resplendent glory.

And somewhere in the sounds and songs of Mahalaya, there will be that voice from the old Murphy radio and the memory of my mother humming and singing as morning broke.

A longer print (only) version of this article was published in The Times Of India, Jamshedpur weekend edition, in September 2018.