Drishyam 3's Esther Anil Is Such A Cool Girl

Esther Anil has quietly built one of the coolest fashion aesthetics among young stars right now.
The Drishyam 3 actress’ style feels effortless, unfussy and refreshingly wearable. She manages to keep things fashion-forward without trying too hard. At the same time, regardless of what she wears, there’s always softness to her looks.
IMAGE: That beach look is exactly what we want to pack for a tropical getaway. The celestial-print blue sarong instantly brightens Esther’s classic black swimsuit. All photographs: Kind courtesy Esther Anil/Instagram
IMAGE: Her black dress with a halter neckline and sharp cut-out detail adds just enough edge while the textured fabric makes the ensemble feel rich, sleek and red-carpet ready.
IMAGE: Esther’s royal blue fusion sari is where traditional meets glam. The embellished blouse with quirky animal motifs adds personality while the clean drape keeps the look modern.
IMAGE: The sage green ethnic set feels like the perfect mehendi
or intimate wedding
guest outfit. The tiered skirt moves beautifully while the soft prints and pearl-drop earrings give it a dreamy charm.
IMAGE: Esther’s cream blazer-style dress feels polished, feminine and super classy. It is exactly the kind of outfit that works for brunches, formal lunches or even an office party.
IMAGE: Sometimes accessories are the outfit and Esther proves it here. That oversized gold ear cuff and stacked brass bangles completely steal the show, turning a simple white top into a high-fashion look.
IMAGE: The taupe and white combo is subtle but so elevated. This look is for the quiet luxury girls. Take notes!