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Home  » Get Ahead » Drishyam 3's Esther Anil Is Such A Cool Girl

Drishyam 3's Esther Anil Is Such A Cool Girl

By REDIFF STYLE
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Last updated on: May 21, 2026 09:49 IST

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Esther Anil has quietly built one of the coolest fashion aesthetics among young stars right now.

The Drishyam 3 actress’ style feels effortless, unfussy and refreshingly wearable. She manages to keep things fashion-forward without trying too hard. At the same time, regardless of what she wears, there’s always softness to her looks.

Esther Anil

IMAGE: That beach look is exactly what we want to pack for a tropical getaway. The celestial-print blue sarong instantly brightens Esther’s classic black swimsuit. All photographs: Kind courtesy Esther Anil/Instagram

 

Esther Anil

IMAGE: Her black dress with a halter neckline and sharp cut-out detail adds just enough edge while the textured fabric makes the ensemble feel rich, sleek and red-carpet ready.

 

Esther Anil

IMAGE: Esther’s royal blue fusion sari is where traditional meets glam. The embellished blouse with quirky animal motifs adds personality while the clean drape keeps the look modern.

 

Esther Anil

IMAGE: The sage green ethnic set feels like the perfect mehendi or intimate wedding guest outfit. The tiered skirt moves beautifully while the soft prints and pearl-drop earrings give it a dreamy charm.

 

Esther Anil

IMAGE: Esther’s cream blazer-style dress feels polished, feminine and super classy. It is exactly the kind of outfit that works for brunches, formal lunches or even an office party.

 

Esther Anil

IMAGE: Sometimes accessories are the outfit and Esther proves it here. That oversized gold ear cuff and stacked brass bangles completely steal the show, turning a simple white top into a high-fashion look.

 

Esther Anil

IMAGE: The taupe and white combo is subtle but so elevated. This look is for the quiet luxury girls. Take notes!

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