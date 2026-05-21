Drishyam 3's Esther Anil Is Such A Cool Girl

Esther Anil has quietly built one of the coolest fashion aesthetics among young stars right now.

The Drishyam 3 actress’ style feels effortless, unfussy and refreshingly wearable. She manages to keep things fashion-forward without trying too hard. At the same time, regardless of what she wears, there’s always softness to her looks.

IMAGE: That beach look is exactly what we want to pack for a tropical getaway. The celestial-print blue sarong instantly brightens Esther’s classic black swimsuit. All photographs: Kind courtesy Esther Anil/Instagram

IMAGE: Her black dress with a halter neckline and sharp cut-out detail adds just enough edge while the textured fabric makes the ensemble feel rich, sleek and red-carpet ready.

IMAGE: Esther’s royal blue fusion sari is where traditional meets glam. The embellished blouse with quirky animal motifs adds personality while the clean drape keeps the look modern.

intimate wedding guest outfit. The tiered skirt moves beautifully while the soft prints and pearl-drop earrings give it a dreamy charm. IMAGE: The sage green ethnic set feels like the perfect mehendi orguest outfit. The tiered skirt moves beautifully while the soft prints and pearl-drop earrings give it a dreamy charm.

IMAGE: Esther’s cream blazer-style dress feels polished, feminine and super classy. It is exactly the kind of outfit that works for brunches, formal lunches or even an office party.

IMAGE: Sometimes accessories are the outfit and Esther proves it here. That oversized gold ear cuff and stacked brass bangles completely steal the show, turning a simple white top into a high-fashion look.

IMAGE: The taupe and white combo is subtle but so elevated. This look is for the quiet luxury girls. Take notes!